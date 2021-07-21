Police respond to a wide variety of medical assistance calls.
But Officer Ryan McGrath became an instant veterinarian last Thursday afternoon when a deer got its head stuck in the soccer goal nets at the Ahern Middle School.
McGrath was called to the school when an alert citizen saw the deer, bleeding and struggling to free itself from the net, according to police.
After several minutes, McGrath was able to free the deer’s neck from the net.
“The startled deer was comforted with some water before it eventually rose to its feet and retreated into the woods,’’ police said in a statement.