FOXBORO -- A Mansfield man faces marijuana and weapons charges in Wrentham District Court related to a traffic stop in which police say they seized jars filled with alleged marijuana and 13 vials of suspected liquid THC.
George L. Johnson, 23, of 37 Bird Road, in Mansfield, is free on $1,000 cash bail after pleading innocent earlier this week in Wrentham District Court.
He was stopped by Officer Paul Politsopoulos on Main Street (Route 140) just south of the rotary and Chestnut Street around 9:15 p.m. last Friday, police said in a press release Wednesday.
After he was stopped, Johnson allegedly reached into the backseat area and obtained access to the trunk in an effort to hide backpacks. Inside the backpacks, were 20 jars containing the suspected marijuana, the vials of THC, a double-edged knife and brass knuckles with a knife blade attached, according to police.
Police also seized cash and say the alleged marijuana weighed just over two pounds.
THC is the chemical in marijuana that produces the euphoric effect.
Johnson faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon.
His lawyer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.