The TD Bank in the town center was robbed Jan. 10, police said.
A man entered the bank at 54 Central St. about 6:20 p.m. and fled with money but didn’t show a weapon, according to police.
The suspect was described as at least 6 feet tall, thin build, with gray hair and wearing a long coat.
He may have left in a silver Volkswagen, police said.
Area police departments were notified, including Wrentham, and that town’s officers staked out locations near the Foxboro line.
The bank stays open until 7 p.m. Fridays.
No other information on the incident was available from police.
Surveillance photos were posted of the suspect on social media.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Foxboro police detectives at 508-543-1212.