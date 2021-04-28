Police will be stepping up enforcement on all-terrain and off-road vehicle riders driving illegally on conservation land and other town property.
Police Chief Michael Grace said Wednesday ATV riders have damaged topsoil on conservation land, including at the former town landfill on East Belcher Road.
“This is an ongoing issue,” Grace said, adding that police have responded to numerous complaints from residents.
The concern at the landfill is that the bikers can cause damage to the membrane that seals the site, the police chief said.
The membrane seals the contents of the landfill and prevents damage to the environment.
In past years, riders were blamed for damaging methane gas flumes and tearing down “no trespassing” signs.
In addition, some bikers have been injured. In 2016, a biker broke his leg and it took rescue workers almost a half-hour to get him to an ambulance.
Grace said police will be stepping up patrols with the help of the state Environmental Police, who have their own ATVs.
Anyone driving an off-road vehicle on town property risks a $50 fine and higher for subsequent offenses in addition to restitution for any damage.
Trespassers can also face arrest.
ATVs are only allowed on designated trails in select public lands open between May and November, according to town officials.
The trails are marked by trailhead signage and yellow trail blazers. Some trail openings are delayed due to weather conditions.
The F. Gilbert Hills Forest has an eight-mile trail with access on High Rock Road, off Route 1.
The town conservation commission has links to others trails in the area and state in addition to information about off-road vehicles at foxboroughma.gov/departments/conservation.
The police department also has links about ATV laws on its Facebook page.
To check if trails are open call the Department of Conservation and Recreation at 617-626-1250.