Massachusetts State Senate President Karen E. Spilka this week named Sen. Paul R. Feeney chair of the Joint Committee on Financial Services. The Foxboro Democrat’s appointment was ratified by the Senate Democrats in a caucus Thursday.
“The issues that the Joint Committee on Financial Services actively work on are at the core of the Massachusetts economy and play a vital part in the day to day lives of all Massachusetts residents.” Feeney said in a statement. “I look forward to reviewing the many pieces of legislation before the committee and offering my perspectives and lived experiences, and those of working people throughout the commonwealth, toward these issues.”
Feeney is vice chair of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure as well as a member of the Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration, the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development and the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
***
State Rep. Jay Barrows of Mansfield stood with his fellow House Republicans (and eight Democrats) in opposing legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver’s license, citing concerns about the proposal’s fairness and enforcement and questioning proponents’ claims that it will enhance public safety. House Bill 4461 was approved by a vote of 120-36 on Wednesday. The bill still requires the approval of the senate and Gov. Charlie Baker, who has repeatedly said he supports existing state laws.
In a statement after the vote, Barrows said the bill sends the wrong message, rewarding individuals who are not in the country legally, adding that it is unfair to those individuals who have followed the law to secure lawful presence status or citizenship. Barrows, who runs an insurance agency in Mansfield, questioned the claim by proponents that it will encourage undocumented residents to insure their vehicles. He said individuals may not come forward because they distrust the government and will continue to drive without a license or insurance, or simply will not want to pay the added costs of insuring their car.
Barrows backed an alternative proposal by another local Republican, Rep. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, that would have allowed undocumented residents to apply for a state-issued “driver privilege card” to legally operate a vehicle after completing driver training, paying applicable taxes and fees and meeting other requirements. The amendment was defeated on a voice vote. He also supported a pair of amendments filed by House Republican leadership that would have require the Registrar of Motor Vehicles to provide information on an applicant under certain circumstances, including criminal investigations. Both amendments were defeated on votes of 125-31.
***
A recent poll of likely voters in this year’s governor’s race indicates that Wrentham resident and local businessman Chris Doughty has a l
ot of catching up to do in visibility.
Doughty, who announced his campaign for the GOP nomination earlier this month and recently launched a radio ad campaign, is not quite a household name yet.
The poll, commissioned by the Massachusetts Fiscal alliance, found that while it’s very early in the process and no one candidate for governor has captured a majority of voters among any party, Democrat Maura Healey, the attorney general, and former Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl are front runners right now. Overall, the governor’s race has Healey at 29% and Diehl at 13%. Far back in the pack are Democrats Danielle Allen and Sonia Chang Diaz, at between 1% and 2%, while Doughty’s overall rating was 1.7%.