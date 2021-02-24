Health code violations have prompted local officials to impose a series of corrective measures at a popular Main Street restaurant.
Meeting virtually on Monday night, members of the board of health agreed that outside expertise was required to help remedy infractions and improve food safety protocols at Mai Pearl restaurant at 121 Main St.
The precise nature of conditions which prompted the health board’s action was not immediately clear, however. Technical difficulties disrupted both video and audio feeds during extended portions of Monday’s virtual meeting, and on Tuesday morning health inspector John Robertson said a public records filing under the Freedom of Information Act would be required to obtain copies of his inspection reports.
However, board members indicated that management needed to develop a formal program to train new employees on proper food handling and sanitary procedures.
“It seems like page after page of issues on your inspection report,” observed Chairman Paul Steeves. “I’m not sure it comes down to just one employee being a little lax.”
The restaurant, located at the Chestnut Green plaza, had been closed during the recent coronavirus pandemic and is currently open for take-out and delivery, with staffing at roughly one-third of normal levels.
Under the circumstances, Steeves suggested that the restaurant be required to hire an outside consultant, arguing that management lacked sufficient resources to address matters internally.
“It sounds like there are some real gaps in training and adult supervision over there,” he said.
Fellow board member Betsy Allo concurred, adding that some employees should attend a food safety training course in order to function as in-house trainers over the long term. This is especially important when dealing with a workforce consisting of many non-English speakers.
Further pressing the case for a consultant, longtime board member Eric Arvedon said that an independent consultant could help devise food safety protocols specific to Mai Pearl rather than one-size-fits-all measures. This could include such wide-ranging issues as daily and weekly cleaning and sanitizing, temperature controls, good labeling and on-site trash storage, not to mention accurate record-keeping.
Steeves noted that an outside trainer would not necessarily “double up on our inspections,” but rather interact directly with restaurant staff to provide ongoing guidance.
“We’re not looking at someone who is going to point fingers and tell you what you’re doing wrong,” Steeves said. “We need someone to get your employees to be looking out for each other.”
Recently hired public health Director Matthew Brennan agreed, saying a consultant’s intervention may be warranted as a short-term measure, but argued that training a handful of key employees can often quickly address internal failures.
“Things might change rapidly after you get a few people educated in food training and safety,” Brennan said.
Ultimately, board members said they felt comfortable allowing management to work with Robertson pending the restaurant’s next formal inspection, which is not scheduled for several months.
“And then we’ll either come and eat at your restaurant or have you back in front of the board,” board member Arvedon said.