Three weeks after the official launch of campaign season, eight would-be candidates -- six of them incumbents -- have signaled their intention to vie for one of a dozen available seats on town boards and committees in the May 2 annual town election.
Incumbents who have already secured nomination papers include Selectman Mark Elfman of Main Street, Town Clerk Robert Cutler of Summer Street, school committee members Brent Ruter of Spring Street and Robert Canfield of Ouimet Lane, Town Moderator Frank Spillane of Granite Street and planning board member Ronald Bresse of North High Street.
In addition to Elfman’s bid for a third term on the board of selectmen, Advisory Committee member Dennis Keefe of Shea Lane, whose appointment expires this spring, is seeking to fill an opening vacated by former Selectman Edward O’Leary, who resigned his elected position at year’s end.
Had he not stepped down, O’Leary’s term would have expired this May.
Besides Elfman and Keefe, Robert Palie of Lakeview Road, who for years has flirted with a run for selectman, has once again pulled nomination papers for one of the two open seats on that board.
Other prospective openings on the May election ballot will likely include:
- Two seats on the Boyden Library board of trustees currently held by Christine Freeman of Cocasset Street and Katherine Udden of Carmine Avenue;
- A seat on the board of assessors held by incumbent Robert O’Donnell of Centennial Street;
- A seat on the board of water & sewer commissioners held by incumbent Robert Garber;
- A seat on the board of health held by incumbent Eric Arvedon.
Nomination papers for the May 2 annual town election have been available since Jan. 18 and must be returned to the town clerk’s office with the signatures of at least 50 registered voters by March 14 at 5 p.m. when the ballot will be finalized.
As of Tuesday, none of the prospective candidates had returned their nomination papers to be certified, according to Assistant Town Clerk Claudine Gover.