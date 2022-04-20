Area officials say they are finally getting a handle on what several say has been one of the worst pothole seasons in years, but you still might want to keep a tight grip on the steering wheel for a while longer.
Numerous snowstorms and temperature fluctuations this past winter followed by a rainy spring created a perfect storm for potholes, officials say.
In Foxboro, it was quite a challenge to deal with potholes.
“We have been patching on a weekly basis, and feel like we are keeping up,” DPW Director Christopher Gallagher said. “The weather this winter with freezing and thawing mixed with rain and snow melt took its toll on the roads.
“Unfortunately, patching potholes in the winter is a true Band-aid approach. The winter-mix asphalt combined with cold temperatures does not allow for proper adhesion. The heavy spring rain events had added to the potholes in town.”
The DPW director added, “This is the most consistent repairing we have done on potholes in a number of years.”
Other local communities also have had a rough go keeping up with the elements.
“The Department of Public Works has finally gotten a handle on the numerous potholes that were reported throughout the city since late February,” Attleboro Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said in an email. “The spring rains didn’t seem to make matters worse this year, as the early late February thaw and freeze cycle had already broken through areas of weakened roadway asphalt.”
Attleboro used about 265 tons of winter mix asphalt and 50 tons of cold patch over the winter, for a total cost of just over $36,000.
“The price for regular season asphalt is $62.50 a ton, so winter repair work is quite an expensive undertaking, in comparison to regular season roadway repair work,” Tyler said.
“I believe this has been the most challenging pothole season in my four years at the helm in Attleboro and fear that this is the ‘new normal’ due to changing weather patterns to the New England area,” Tyler said.
In North Attleboro, the picture is similar.
“The DPW is catching up on potholes, and the calls are coming in much less frequent,” Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said in an email. “The freeze/thaw that we were getting in February into March was difficult to keep up with as we could only get two tons of hot mix at a time.”
The DPW used about $15,000 in asphalt this winter season.
“It was a very difficult year for potholes, but as we have been addressing some of our more problematic roads (Allen Avenue, Plain Street) through our paving program, it is getting better,” Hollowell said. “Some streets (May Street, Huntsbridge Road, Arnold Road) received many calls. All are on our paving list for this year. “
The state has voted to release additional funding for towns and cities for winter road repair.
“We are hoping to see this funding to begin our paving season” prior to July 1, when regular road money is usually allocated, Foxboro’s Gallagher said.
MassDOT crews have been patching potholes, with a majority of the work occurring mid-day and at night when traffic volumes are lower.
Wheel and tire damage calls to AAA make up about 13 to 16 percent of calls for assistance.
“We’ve been about at the higher end of that range over the past few months,” Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said. “We have seen more pothole-related calls this year over last year but much of that has to do with the fact that there are more people driving than last year.”
A new survey from AAA found that last year one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. With an average pricetag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021, AAA added.
“When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items is pricey,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said.
“The biggest thing is to slow down a little and anticipate potholes this time of year,” Schieldrop of AAA said.
“Scan for them and be prepared for them and you’re much more likely to avoid driving into a big one.”
One recent survey based on Twitter data found Massachusetts ranked as the fourth worst state for potholes.
A study over the longer term found drivers between 35 and 44 hit the most potholes.