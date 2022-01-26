With another blast of winter weather in the offing, town officials kicked off the fiscal 2023 budget cycle by unveiling a preliminary plan which calls for a 2.73-percent increase over current spending levels.
While still in the formative stages, the $84.98 million figure reflects both expense and revenue growth of roughly $3.1 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It also exceeds slightly a 2.5-percent target set last month by the selectmen, according to Town Manager William Keegan.
“We tried really, really hard to get there,” Keegan said of the 2.5-percent figure. “We didn’t quite get there, but we’re very close.”
In presenting the budget to the board last week, Keegan did not rule out changes in some preliminary figures prior to the annual town meeting in May, among them regional school charges, general insurance rates and employee health care and pension costs.
This could result from state revenues tracking better than anticipated, he said, or federal aid becoming available in the next fiscal year.
Breaking down anticipated revenues, Keegan said property taxes are expected to raise $58.1 million in fiscal 2023, up 3.8 percent from the current year (a figure which includes $915,000 in new growth revenue). Meanwhile, state aid payments are projected to increase by $11.35 million and so-called local receipts another $10.94 million.
Consisting of revenues from permitting fees, stadium payments, motor vehicle excise and hotel/motel taxes and a local meals tax, local receipts are expected to rebound after two down years stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but will still be less than the pre-COVID years of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.
“We do expect a full return to concerts and shows at entertainment venues up at Patriot Place, along with increases in hotel, motel and meals taxes,” Keegan said.
In addition, officials expect to collect $4.56 million from ambulance billing, recreation fees and water & sewer rates, with cash reserves and other surplus funds also employed to balance the budget.
On the expense side, public education is expected to consume $40.4 million of the proposed budget. Pensions, insurance and debt service will total nearly $20 million and municipal government $19.5 million, with state and county assessments, snow and ice removal and retiree benefit payments totaling another $5.1 million.
In some cases, however, year-over-year spending comparisons may be difficult, mainly because of a pending reorganization that will consolidate the conservation, planning, building inspections and zoning departments into an umbrella “land-use” division while likewise centralizing fuel costs into a single account.
A related consolidation will combine the council on aging and human services, recreation department and veteran’s services, Keegan said.
“We’re looking to streamline the organization a little bit,” he observed, adding the proposed reorganization will not affect the bottom line. “Overall, it makes better sense to have one department responsible for all those individuals regardless of where the budgets are.”
Debt service -- principal and interest payments for large-scale building or infrastructure projects -- is actually projected to decline 4 percent in the coming year, Keegan said. But any savings will be more than offset by a 7.3-percent increase in pension and insurance costs.
Taking a longer view, Foxboro’s operating budget has grown nearly 43 percent over the past decade -- from $55.9 million in fiscal 2014 to a projected $79.8 million in fiscal 2023, according to figures provided by the town finance department.
Meanwhile, members of the town advisory committee this week initiated their review of the budget, with the aim of making an independent recommendation to voters at town meeting currently scheduled for Monday, May 9 at the Foxboro High School auditorium.
“We’re not taking a vote [tonight] and there’s a lot more to come,” selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said.