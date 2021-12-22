Just in time for the holiday season, school officials kicked off the fiscal 2023 budget cycle by rolling out a preliminary plan which calls for a 2.5-percent increase over current spending levels.
While still in the formative stages, the $39.5 million proposal reflects a $965,400 increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It conforms to a 2.5-percent growth edict handed down by selectmen based on revenue forecasts developed by municipal officials, school Business Manager William Yukna said.
According to Yukna, the school budget has been supplemented in recent years by a variety of state and federal grants, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $1.7 million in grant funding has been included in the proposed fiscal 2023 budget, some of which will expire at year’s end.
Yukna added that any final budget numbers will likely be affected by the outcome of negotiations with six different bargaining units representing teachers, education assistants, secretaries, bus drivers, food service workers and extended day employees.
“Obviously with a 2.5-percent increase there are limitations in what you can do on negotiations,” he said. “So it’s not an open checkbook for us as a school district.”
Overall, the budget reflects a projected loss of 50 students from the current enrollment of 2,503 as of Dec. 1, mostly at the middle school level.
Based on a timeline developed by municipal leaders, the school board is expected to take a formal vote on the fiscal 2023 budget in late January, with voters having the final say at the annual town meeting in May.