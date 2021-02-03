Conversing remotely on a “Hollywood Squares” style Zoom visual matrix, selectmen last week took a deep dive through an $81.64 million spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
As presented, the fiscal 2022 budget reflects both expense and revenue growth of roughly 3.25 percent, with a projected increase in operational spending of $2.37 million over current expenditures.
“The good news is that we are balanced at this point,” Town Manager William Keegan said of the preliminary budget, while cautioning board members to expect changes before a final version is presented to voters at the annual May town meeting.
“Just bear in mind this is really just the beginning of the process,” Keegan added. “There are still some numbers we don’t even know yet,” including regional school charges, general insurance rates and employee health care and pension costs.
Breaking down anticipated revenues, Keegan said property taxes are expected to generate $55.7 million, local receipts $9.4 million and state aid payments $8.6 million, with another $5.48 million coming from a combination of water and sewer rates, ambulance and recreation fees and free cash reserves.
“That’s higher than we want to be normally,” Keegan said of $1.33 million in free cash that will be applied to the proposed budget. “But given the circumstances and the year that we’ve had, that’s why we build up our reserves and why we have them.”
Historically, Keegan added, state aid figures are not finalized until June — after town meeting but before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. Owing to fiscal uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, last year’s state aid figures were not finalized until November.
Local receipts — which consist of revenues from motor vehicle and hotel/motel excise taxes, the meals tax and other local fees — are projected to lag as much as 20 percent behind recent year’s totals, again due to the pandemic’s effects on local businesses.
“We’re being very conservative in our estimate here,” Keegan said, adding the town could withstand unforeseen financial uncertainties should new public health challenges arise in the near future.
“We’re not concerned if we have to take a different approach,” he said. “If we have to make significant changes, we’ll certainly do what we have to do.”
On the expense side, public education spending is expected to consume $39.4 million of the proposed budget, insurance, debt service and pension costs will total $19.6 million and town government $18.8 million, with state and county assessments, snow and ice removal and unappropriated accounts totaling another $3.9 million.
In addition, an estimated 5 percent of annual spending will be directed to repaying loans for major infrastructure projects, some of which, like the Ahern Middle School expansion and the town public safety building, were completed more than a decade ago.
Among the major cost drivers in the next fiscal year is the fire department budget, which is projected to rise by 6.64 percent. Keegan attributed this increase to three firefighter/paramedics hired under a federal grant program which had funded their salaries for the past three years.
Foxboro had been awarded a $740,629 grant for the new hires in July 2017. Those combined salaries — approximately $204,000 — will now be paid by ambulance fees, Keegan added.
Another major driver are rising water rates for local consumers, which are expected to increase next year by just under $750,000.
Pointing out that water and sewer expenses are funded solely through user charges and not tax dollars, Keegan attributed the increase to paying down $9.4 million in borrowing costs for replacing water mains, rebuilding aging wells and constructing new water treatment facilities.
Prior to introducing the preliminary budget, Keegan singled out Marie Almodovar, the town’s director of accounting, for working to prepare the detailed presentation and graphics utilized during the remote meeting on Jan. 26
“It really is a great document,” he said.
“This is a thorough understanding of the budget,” added Selectman Chris Mitchell. “It is so much better presented than in years past.”
Meanwhile, members of the town advisory committee have undertaken their review of the budget, with the aim of making an independent recommendation to voters at town meeting, currently scheduled for May 10.