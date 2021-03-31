Selectmen are withholding judgment on plans to open a seasonal outdoor craft beer garden on a vacant lot behind the Chestnut Green plaza after neighbors this week criticized the proposal, claiming they had been shut out of the process.
Following an extended discussion which elicited several testy exchanges, board members Tuesday night continued a public hearing on the so-called “pop-up” beer garden pending a planning board recommendation on the project.
“While I’m very much in support of this idea — I think this could be a great addition — I don’t think we should circumvent the public process,” Selectwoman Leah Gibson said. “In respect to the neighbors, this needs to go through the proper process to make sure that it’s vetted.”
Gibson suggested that selectmen, who are being asked to approve a specialized pouring license created specifically for craft breweries, should have input from planning board members on noise, parking, traffic, access and safety considerations.
“I don’t think this board, at least me personally, is equipped to look at a site plan or know zoning,” she said.
Town Planner Paige Duncan said the planning board is expected to review the proposal at a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 8.
The applicant, Shovel Town Brewery of Easton, is seeking permission to operate the outdoor beer garden from May to October on a parcel owned by Easton-based developer Douglas King.
King helped redevelop the former Foxboro State Hospital campus and is slated to begin work on the former Keating Funeral Home/fire station project in the town center with Shovel Town expected to operate a brewpub in the renovated firehouse upon completion.
Concept
The Chestnut Street beer garden, branded as “A Taste of Foxboro,” is envisioned as a one-time-only use of a parcel destined to be developed for future commercial uses, according to Frank Alteri, one of the brewery’s co-owners.
He added that Shovel Town has operated a tap room in Easton for the past four years, and a similar seasonal operation in Brockton for two years.
“We believe this is an exciting opportunity for the Town of Foxboro and Shovel Town Brewery,” Alteri said, adding the applicants have been working with town agencies and officials for the past month to address regulatory and other issues.
Alteri also noted the seasonal proposal aligns with temporary dining orders recently issued by the state as part of a push for expanded outdoor dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Frankly we’re looking forward to becoming an engaged member of the community,” he said.
Walking selectmen through the project, William Buckley from the Bay Colony Group said plans call for a 20-foot by 30-foot tent with 28 picnic tables — some positioned underneath the tent and other tables with umbrellas scattered outside.
On-site parking for 58 vehicles will be provided, positioned in a loop configuration, with food service available either by restaurants located nearby, food trucks or temporary wooden structures on site.
Municipal water and a portable toilet facility connected to the private Chestnut Green sewer network also will be provided at the site.
“That was a serious concern from the board of health,” Buckley said.
He said every effort was made to keep the tent and associated operational areas close to Chestnut Street, roughly 140 feet from residential clusters located nearby.
In keeping with this objective, he said that 6-foot-high shrubs will be planted along the rear property line, adding the plantings will remain as a buffer during any future development of the parcel.
“We’re sensitive to the fact that we back up to a residential neighborhood, Shea Lane,” Buckley said.
Gibson further argued that temporary orders permitting outdoor dining were applicable only to existing establishments, not new applications.
“I don’t think the intent of the temporary dining orders was every to allow a new establishment to go through without the proper process,” she said.
Duncan, who has worked closely with Gibson in helping make Foxboro more welcoming to local businesses, explained that Shovel Town had approached members of the town’s professional staff last year about an outdoor beer garden, but the concept failed to gain traction.
“We just didn’t think it was the time,” she said. “COVID was too new last summer and we didn’t really know what we were dealing with.”
Since then, with the fire station project in the town center moving forward and the state pushing communities to ease local regulations on outdoor dining, that thinking has changed.
“This is a mixed-use location,” Duncan said of the proposed site. “Chestnut Green is the reuse of Foxboro State Hospital -- very successful. For all those reasons we felt this is a good approach.”
Ronald Bresse, vice chairman of the planning board, echoed Duncan’s sentiments.
“I think this is a very positive move for the community,” Bresse said.
Residents raise concerns
Residents living nearby, particularly on Shea Lane, clearly thought otherwise.
Gary Wallrapp, who lives at 10B Shea Lane, said he was disappointed that abutters were left unaware that town officials had been reviewing the Shovel Town application for more than a month.
“I just wanted to say this is the first I heard of this,” Wallrapp said. “We just felt left out of the process.”
John Greenhalgh of 14A Shea Lane, agreed, calling the proposal — and more specifically the board’s lack of communication with neighbors — “quite disappointing. We would have expected a little more from the town.”
Greenhalgh also questioned whether an outdoor beer garden was permitted under zoning, predicting the enterprise would prove to be so popular to create noise and safety issues at the site.
“It’s going to be really popular,” he said. “The beer they serve is great.”
Also weighing in was Robert Conrad, owner of Conrad’s Restaurant, located next to the parcel in question. Claiming he had no issue with competition, Conrad nonetheless said the restaurant industry had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he was able to survive partly because of his outdoor patio.
“I think it’s a great idea if it were somewhere else,” Conrad said of the Shovel Town plan. “I serve a lot of their products [but] I’m not a fan of this happening this way.”
Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman acknowledged that applicants came to town officials about six weeks ago on what he termed a fact-finding mission.
“At that point we all thought it was a great idea,” Elfman said.
Town Manager William Keegan reminded selectmen that their primary responsibility was in approving the pouring license, not site plan considerations.
He added that a special permit issued by the planning board would be required only if the beer garden was to become a permanent establishment at the location.
“But this is not going to be permanent,” he said. “This is clearly a temporary use that will only be until the end of October.”
Saying the proposal was “worthy of consideration,” Keegan said the temporary Chestnut Street operation would serve as a launch pad of sorts for Shovel Town’s permanent location on the Common rotary.
“In some ways, I couldn’t think of a better way to welcome a new business into town and at the same time provide an opportunity for our residents to have another outdoor dining option which they wouldn’t otherwise have.”
Zooming in to advise selectmen on the specialty pouring license, Town Counsel David DeLuca said Shovel Town’s proposed use was “perfectly admissible under the farmer’s brewing license,” adding that board members could place conditions any license, and also solicit advice from other town boards and committees.
“From an alcohol licensing standpoint it is your board’s prerogative to determine the merits of the proposal,” DeLuca said.