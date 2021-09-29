Voters at the upcoming Nov. 15 special town meeting will be asked to authorize an unusual half-acre land swap in order to facilitate a substantial building expansion at Gillette Stadium.
The four-story, 104,000 square-foot project is intended to provide additional ground-floor space for football operations, as well as offices on the second and third floors for International Forest Products and other Kraft Group divisions.
Architecturally speaking, the building will incorporate similar design characteristics as the existing stadium façade, appearing as an extension of the stadium complex, and will replace an existing 20,000 square-foot temporary structure located behind the New England Patriots Pro Shop and Hall of Fame.
According to Peter Tamm, a real estate development attorney with the firm Goulston & Storrs, the new, larger building would straddle the stadium footprint — which is owned by the Town of Foxboro and leased to the Kraft organization — and the adjacent parking lot, which is privately owned by an affiliate of the Kraft Group.
Appearing before selectmen on Tuesday night, Tamm maintained that it would be difficult to secure financing for the $30 million project with the new building sitting on two separate lots.
“Any lender…will want to ensure that the building is on its own independent lot,” he said. “It can’t be partly on one property and partly on another.”
To remedy this situation and simplify future financing, the proposed land swap would carve the new building footprint from the town-owned stadium property and make it part of adjoining private land.
In exchange, a half-acre of private land at the south end of the stadium occupied by a 2015 facility expansion would be incorporated into the town-owned parcel.
Tamm maintained the new building proposal was consistent with long-standing goals established for the Route 1 economic development area and would provide fiscal benefits for the town.
“I’m not aware of anyone else proposing to invest $30-plus million in Foxboro in a new four-story state-of-the-art building right now, that would, in fact, be taxable,” he said.
The distinction between taxable and non-taxable property is key to understanding the proposed land swap.
As was the case with the original Schaefer Stadium, Gillette Stadium was constructed on town-owned land which was leased back to the Kraft organization. Under this arrangement, the stadium structure itself is not subject to property taxes but generates revenue to the town based on a percentage of ticket sales.
But all development outside the town-owned footprint — including the Patriot Place complex, as well as the 2015 stadium expansion — is fully taxable.
With this in mind, selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson pointed out that under the proposed land swap the town would gain tax revenue from the new $30 million building while losing taxes from the 2015 expansion.
“We’d be getting taxes on the new building, but we’d be losing a piece on the old one as well,” she said.
In response, Tamm pledged to provide a financial summary documenting the proposal’s net effect on tax revenues.
In a related matter, planning board members last week approved the building project as a “minor modification” to the original stadium site plan approval, a process established to oversee ancillary development at the stadium complex that does not warrant full site plan review.
Besides the proposed land swap, voters attending the Nov. 15 special town meeting will face a 17-article warrant that features a half-dozen zoning bylaw amendments requiring a two-thirds majority vote, as well as several street acceptances.