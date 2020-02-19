The motto of police officers is to protect and serve.
Foxboro officers have now taken that to the next level, serving up lunch to school students, aiming to build better rapport and relationships within the community.
School Resource Officer William Monterroso came up with the idea and asked the health department and local school superintendents if police officers could serve lunch. They all agreed.
“Officer (Frank) Azevedo and I came up with some ideas of what we could do and we came up with the name ‘protect and serve,’ because we are serving food and we are protecting at the same time. It was a play on words. Then officer Azevedo came up with the idea of dressing up in costumes and not just in a police uniform,” Monterroso said.
Four officers, including Chief Michael Grace, were present at the Ahern Middle School on Feb. 14 to participate in the program.
“Since we are both bald we decided to wear wigs to make us look like we have hair. We decided that wearing a mustache would make the disguise funnier. Sometimes we put on chef hats, flashy items that are out of the ordinary,” Monterroso said. “The purpose of dressing up is so that students can see us in a different light. They know we are police officers but they also can see that we have a lighter side. We are not just stern, disciplinarians or authority figures. but we are ordinary people too.”
The police chief echoed those sentiments. “This is a great opportunity for officers to interact with the kids in their setting at the lunch and have a couple of good laughs and show the human side, that we are people, too.”
Tracy Claypool, food service associate at Ahern lauded the protect and serve program, saying “I think it’s awesome. Kids enjoy when officers come to the school.”
Liam Conz, a sixth grader, thinks the program is “cool and fun.”
“It’s nice of them to take their time from the police station and come here and serve our lunch,” Conz said.
Azevedo said the reward of this program is getting to know, and developing relationships with, the students and having fun.
“I think we have more fun than the kids do.”
He said this program is important as a school resource officer because it builds a relationship with students so there is no fear of police.
“They see us as someone who could help them, and that they can turn to, and not someone they are not afraid of,” Azevedo said.
Fifth-grader Jackson Whiting said he likes the officers’ jokes and the costumes are very funny.
Sgt. Val Collins, who participated for the first time in the program on Feb. 14, said she loves seeing all the students.
“I think it is great for us to get out there and meet more kids and help to make an impact where we can and we don’t often get into the school, so this is just a great opportunity for us to see more students during the day,” she said.
Foxboro Regional Charter School’s Executive Director Mark Logan said their students and staff are thrilled when “Officer Will and Officer Frank” don the aprons and chef hats and take on their culinary personas.
“The Protect and Serve program provides them another engaging opportunity to build respectful partnerships with our kids and to shine a bright and positive light on public safety and service. These officers are real people making powerful connections to strengthen our communities,” Logan said.
Public schools superintendent Amy Berdos said the program is a win-win for all involved and has been well received.
“Seeing our SROs in classrooms, hallways or the cafeteria broadens the exposure of their active presence in schools, allows for positive interactions between students and builds community. The idea of ‘serving’ in this way was creative and well received by staff and students,” Berdos said. “Simply said, the students got a kick out of the officers serving them in this way. There were lots of smiles and giggles. We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with our police department from which all benefit.”
She said firefighters also plan to join in the program.