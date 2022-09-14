Long accustomed to a hand-to-mouth existence, members of the town cultural council may have outfoxed a system that delivers too few dollars in support of local artistic endeavors.
Appearing before selectmen Tuesday night, co-chairs Ken Carberry and Jared Craig received a green light to pursue a bold public art campaign linked to Foxboro’s namesake species.
“We’re hoping it will be fun,” Carberry said. “Public art should involve families, children, all of us. And I think this project will do that.”
The fundraising project piggybacks on recent campaigns held elsewhere in Massachusetts and around the country which enlist local artists to decorate fiberglass statue blanks for subsequent display in prominent locations around their respective communities.
Often themed to highlight aspects of local history or community pride, Craig said that such initiatives generate interest from both locals and outsiders while serving as a focal point for community dialog and enjoyment.
“There should be public art available to everyone,” Craig said.
For example, a similar effort in Holyoke showcased 20 giant fiberglass volleyball sculptures to celebrate that city’s connection to the sport, which was invented in 1895 by William G. Morgan, physical education director of the local YMCA.
Meanwhile, in Haverhill, the “Soles of Haverhill” campaign celebrated that city’s history of shoe manufacturing with a series of gigantic multi-colored shoes displayed throughout the downtown area. In Plymouth, a 2016 project showcased five-foot lobster sculptures, with a more recent program displaying four-foot scallop shells.
In Foxboro, the cultural council is planning to commission sculptures of — you guessed it — foxes.
Craig said that blank statues would be ordered from Icon Poly, a Nebraska company specializing in custom-molded fiberglass resin sculptures often utilized in public art projects, in part with $7,500 in seed money from the Partners in Patriotism Foundation.
Additional funds will be raised through donations, sponsorships and, ultimately, by auctioning off the finished sculptures after they have been on public display, hopefully in time for Founders Day 2023.
“All of that, of course, is so we can spend more money on other arts programs in the town,” Carberry said, adding the local council receives funding requests far in excess of its $6,000 annual allocation from the state.
Craig explained that a process already has been established to solicit and vet proposals from artists seeking to work on the individual sculptures, adding that he has been working with the town planning department to establish a formal cultural district in the town center.
“This makes that application a slam dunk, home run,” Craig said.
Representing merchants and other businesses located in the town center, Cindi Haddad-Drew said members of the Foxboro Common Business Collaborative hoped this, and other, promotions would help generate foot traffic in the town center.
“People are going to go looking for them,” she said. “They’re going to take pictures with them and post them — and then we’re going to have more people who are going to be interested in the uptown.”
Haddad-Drew also said the collaborative is interested in the potential for commissioning building murals in the center of town.
Mark Ferencik, who chairs the Foxboro Historical Commission, likewise supported the public art campaign, but requested that sculptures not be displayed on the town common.
Pointing out the commission has resisted the installation of electronic message boards or other visual distractions, Ferencik said the town should preserve an “aura of dignity” on the common.
“We’re trying to keep it the way it’s been,” he said. “And we think there’s enough other commercial and public spots around town.”
Selectmen agreed, but voiced enthusiasm for the concept.
“I love the idea of art connecting the younger generation with selfies,” selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said. “I just think everything about it is great.”
Carberry stressed the individual displays will not be permanent, and could be relocated if circumstances warrant.