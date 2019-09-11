Selectmen are scheduled to reconvene a public hearing at Town Hall tonight (Sept. 12) to determine if a redevelopment proposal for the former fire station/Keating Funeral Home parcel will move forward.
Board members David Feldman, Chris Mitchell and Edward O’Leary (with colleagues Mark Elfman and Leah Gibson recusing themselves on the matter) are expected to render a final ruling on the so-called municipal conversion permit request.
If granted, this permit would enable Douglas King Builders Inc. of North Easton to pursue plans for redeveloping the old fire station as a brewpub while replacing the former Keating Funeral Home with a 15-unit apartment building.
It represents the first of several regulatory hurdles needed for the project to move forward. In addition, the project requires a separate special permit from the planning board, as well as an array of permits from the town building and inspections department.
Last May, King had been chosen by a 2-1 vote as best suited of three competing firms to redevelop the half-acre property in conformance with the town’s vision of a mixed-use project embracing both a restaurant and residential uses on the site.
At that time, Feldman and Mitchell supported King’s proposal with O’Leary dissenting. Then as now, Elfman and Gibson recused themselves.
Since then, area residents have asked selectmen to either deny or condition the conversion permit to restrict density and reduce anticipated traffic and parking impacts — which have emerged as primary lightning rods for opposition to the mixed-use project.
The session is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. in the Gala Meeting Room.