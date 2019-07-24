Five years after being officially designated a “Purple Heart town,” Foxboro will be erecting street signs proclaiming that distinction on a dozen main thoroughfares in and out of town.
Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veterans services officer, appeared before selectmen recently seeking the support of board members in purchasing and installing signs that will be seen by passing motorists.
“We have a lot of Purple Heart recipients, some of whom are still alive and residing in Foxboro,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez suggested that 12 of the 30 entry points into town would be appropriate locations for the Purple Heart signs. Total cost for the signs and signposts would be roughly $1,000.
While she suggested the town could pick up the cost of acquiring the new signs, Rodriguez said a fundraiser could be held if necessary.
Selectman Chris Mitchell said the Foxboro Never Forgets organization had pledged to fund the new signs, which will be installed by members of the town highway department.
Town Manager William Keegan pointed out that former selectwoman Virginia Coppola had been instrumental in initiating the application process.
Purple Heart Town designations have been adopted by communities across the country as part of an effort to raise awareness by a national veterans group, the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Awarded in the name of the president, the Purple Heart has been bestowed upon U.S. military personnel wounded or killed in the line of duty since April 1917. Established by executive order on Feb. 22, 1932, it replaced the former Badge of Military Merit, established by Gen. George Washington on Aug. 7, 1782.
According to records provided by Rodriguez, the following Foxboro residents have been confirmed as recipients of the Purple Heart:
- Warren Abair – USMC/WWII
- Harley Alden – USMC/WWII
- Eric Anderson – USAF/Korea
- Terry Baldwin – Army/Vietmam
- Edwin Ballard – WWI
- Eugene Battles – Army/WWII
- Frederick Benttinen – Navy/WWII
- Arthur Brown – Army/Vietnam
- Lloyd Brown – Army/WWII
- Francis Cahill – Army/Vietnam
- Paul Callahan – Vietnam
- Aldo Carbonetti – Army/WWII
- Peter Connolly
- Joseph Cook – USMC/Vietnam
- Joseph Cook – USMC/WWII
- William Cosh – Army/Vietnam
- Shayne Cossett – Afghanistan
- Robert Curry – USMC/Vietnam
- Philip Davis – Army WWII
- Clinton Davison – WWII
- Joseph Dean – WWII
- David Decelle – Army/WWII
- Earl Dunlap – USMC/WWII
- Ralph Dupree – WWII
- John Edwards
- William Faria – USMC/Vietnam
- Frank Flagg – USMC/Vietnam
- Robert Flaherty – Army/WWII
- Leslie Forrester – Army/WWII
- Lawrence Foster – Army WWI
- Lawrence Foster – Navy/WWII
- Bennet Fuller – Army Air Corps/WWII
- Francis Gorman – Army/WWII
- Albert Gould – WWII
- Mark Grigsby – Army/Vietnam
- Jerome Hanley – USMC/Afghanistan
- Warren Hindenlang – Navy/WWII
- Clifford Holmes – USAF/WWII
- Joseph Holt – USMC/WWII
- George Kelso – Army/WWII
- Gerard Kennedy – Army/WWII
- Gerard Kinsman – Army/Vietnam
- Richard Lamson – Army/ WWII
- Leo Landry – USMC/Vietnam
- Hugh MacAuley – Army/WWII
- Ernest MacBurnie – WWII
- James Mahoney – Army/WWII
- Raymond Malley – Army Air Corps/WWII
- James Mann – Army/WWII
- Allen Martin – USMC/WWII
- Roy Martin – WWII
- Richard Mason – WWII
- Paul McAuliffe – Army/WWII
- Hugh McCauly – WWII
- James McDavitt – Army/WWII
- James McNabb – Army/WWII
- Michael Medvaskas – Army Air Corps/WWII
- Ronald Meisner – USMC/Korea
- Philip Merriam – Navy/Korea
- Gerald Metcalf – Army/Vietnam
- Erwin Morse – WWII
- James Muir — WWII
- Dominic Narciso – Army/WWII
- Harvey Nesbitt – WWII
- Edward O’Malley – USMC/Vietnam
- Thomas O’Malley – Vietnam
- Edward Parker – Army/WWI
- Donald Roberts – Army/WWII
- David Robison – WWII
- Glen Sallie – Army/WWII
- Louis Seiden – WWII
- Ralph Smith – Army/WWII
- Milton Snow – Army/Korea, Vietnam
- Chesbrooke Stoughton – Army/Korea
- Ronald Svitak
- Floyd Tibbits – Navy/WWII
- Thomas Trabucco – Army/Vietnam
- Everett Tripp – Army/WWI
- Arthur White – WWII
- Nelson Young – Army/Korea
- Theodore Young – USAF/WWII
- David Bent – Army/Vietnam
- Carl Dadman – Army/WWII
- George Hanson – Army/WWII
- George Payson – Army/WWI
- Donald Riley – USMC/Afghanistan
- Daniel Sylvester – Navy/WWII
- Paul Thompson – USMC/WWII
- Donald White – WWII
- Everett White – WWII