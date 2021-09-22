A month after the start of school and with a symbolic date approaching, opponents of compulsory mask use in Foxboro classrooms continue to press local officials to disregard a state-ordered mask mandate.
“As a school committee I feel you need to fight for the students and parents’ families in this town,” Rafaella Feinstein of Standish Avenue said on Tuesday night.
Feinstein was among a small but vocal group of residents — most of whom have previously spoken out against masking — asking committee members to break with the state Department of Education on the issue.
Although the state’s blanket mandate remains in effect, local school board members in late August also voted unanimously to require face coverings while indoors.
Under the state policy, middle and high schools with vaccination rates of 80 percent or higher will be eligible to lift the mask mandate — at least for vaccinated individuals — after Oct. 1.
But Superintendent Amy Berdos said it would be highly unlikely for vaccination rates in Foxboro schools to reach the 80 percent threshold.
At present, 69.7 percent of students and staff at Foxboro High School have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Berdos said. In addition, 57.3 percent of seventh-graders and 58.3 percent of eighth-graders have been vaccinated, as well as 95 percent of district faculty and staff.
In most cases, students in Grade 6 and younger are not currently eligible for vaccinations.
Responding to opponents of compulsory face coverings, Berdos stressed that masks are just one component of a broader strategy to prevent virus transmission in Foxboro schools.
“It’s not just about masking,” Berdos said. It’s a more layered approach” which includes building ventilation and filtering, frequent hand-washing and intermittent testing.
In this case, testing involves the so-called “test-and-stay” program, which Berdos said has been successful at keeping students in the classroom — with 87 deemed “close contacts” testing negative over a five-day period and cleared to remain in school.
However politely her message was received, it appeared to fall on deaf ears.
Earlier, Feinstein called the local mask mandate an “arbitrary rule based on impressions and emotion.”
Identifying herself as a former high school science teacher and insisting that masks cannot physically stop the coronavirus, Feinstein asked what research school board members had done to justify their decision.
“This seems like a willful assault on the sanctity of our children using bureaucratic tyranny,” she said. “Why are we forced to accept mask-bullying bureaucrats who have operated on political pressure and appearances, rather than on good scientific information.”
Reiterating arguments made at prior meetings, Shelby Kornbluth of Lawton Lane added that compulsory mask use is not merely ineffective but dangerous, especially for children.
Reading from an information packet submitted to board members, Kornbluth suggested the Centers for Disease Control is not following its own guidelines on the use of masks, and said that wearing them for extended periods causes irritability, headache, difficulty concentrating, decreased happiness, malaise and fatigue.
“You all say how resilient our children are,” Kornbluth said. “Are they really that resilient? The studies show, they’re really not.”
Kornbluth also argued that ventilation systems currently used in Foxboro are sufficient to minimize airborne spread of the virus.
“So, what are we teaching our students — that we should accept ineffective masking policies rather than good engineering controls and science?” she rhetorically asked. “Why would we do that? It’s a terrible lesson for all of our children.”
In an effort to keep local schools fully open and in-person for the 2021-22 school year, Kornbluth urged committee members to safeguard students’ health, in part by implementing pro-choice policies in classrooms.
“If you are aligned with these goals then why do you continue to harm our children and follow this ineffective and harmful requirement?” she asked. “Don’t you think it’s time to stand up to the Department of Education and do what’s best for our children?”
Wyatt Peterson of Garfield Street, who said his daughter is a high school freshman, cited a report by the National Institutes of Health which suggested that masks are ineffective in preventing virus spread while having numerous adverse effects.
“It is imperative that you do right by our children and drop this foolish, harmful and ineffective mask mandate,” Peterson said, adding that such measures are “tantamount to abuse” and have more to do with control than public health.
Contending that masks are useless against viruses, Peterson conceded that authorities have sowed doubts and apprehensions that linger despite evidence to the contrary. But he predicted that continuing to require mask use in local classrooms would have far-reaching consequences.
“Treating our healthy children as a species of disease-carrying vermin is an exercise in the diabolic,” he said. “Cowardice and irrationality are not principles this country was founded on.”
Speaking extemporaneously, Joseph Pires of South Grove Street criticized what he viewed as a lack of protocols for keeping masks sanitary throughout the school day.
In particular, he said that elementary students are instructed either to place their mask around their wrist or put it in their pocket while outdoors at recess, both poor options where hygiene is concerned.
“That’s insanity,” Pires said. “It’s disgusting. It’s abhorrent. It’s gross.”
Pires said he intended to contact his daughter’s building principal about the matter as soon as possible and urged board members to do the same.
“You guys need to get off your butts, like, tomorrow and call every principal,” he said.