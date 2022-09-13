Proclaimed as the most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music, Rammstein made its stadium debut at Gillette on Friday, Sept. 9.
Rammstein performed in the Boston market for the first time as part of the group’s inaugural North American stadium tour, bringing its legendary full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time.
Bruno Fernandes, a production coordinator for the show, said it wasn't the first visit to Gillette.
Fernandes, originally from Portugal, who has been working with Rammstein since 2018 said: “We came here to visit the stadium in 2020 to prepare for this show. We were not expecting to have to wait over two years to do the show.”
They chose Gillette because he said it is a fantastic stadium and Massachusetts is a great region for this kind of music and live music in general.
"When we are bringing the show this size, this was pretty much the only choice.
This is not the first time for the band to tour in America, but this is the first time for this particular show. They have toured arena-size shows but it’s their first time doing a stadium tour.
"We are very excited to have the show at the Gillette Stadium. It was a very long wait for us to bring this over after two-and-half years, it’s really fantastic to finally bring it," Fernandes said.
Greg Caparell, a Foxboro resident who has been a professional concert photographer for the past 8 years and attended the Friday show, said he had seen Rammstein 20 years ago and they were good, but last weekend was on a different level, and the music is meant for a venue like Gillette.
"I’m still buzzing from it. The energy from the crowd was palpable. Like night club vibes with the driving beats, fast guitar riffs and keyboard filling the air it was metal music but super melodic," Caparell said.
"It’s in my top 5 or 3 shows photographed and I have shot over 300 shows. Might be my number 2 behind Metallica," he said.
"My experience is different from a concert goer. I saw about the final seven songs in total and photographed the final three from the B stage. The production was insane and I never quite saw anything like it. The band was tight and powerful and very entertaining," Caparell said.
Fernandes said: "There is so much to see and experience. Some people come here just for the music but they don’t expect how much is going on on the visual side of things as well. There is all the theatrics and of course all the effects the band is known for."
There were about 250 tour crew from different countries and around 750 hired to create the show.