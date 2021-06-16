A decade after being accepted by skeptical town meeting voters, Foxboro’s once-contentious meals tax is still giving local officials plenty to chew on.
Revenue from the 0.75-percent option tax, begrudgingly adopted at the 2011 annual town meeting after being rejected twice previously, had been earmarked to pay post-employment benefits for town retirees, and also to fund local road construction.
But last year, with the pandemic eating into meals tax receipts and revenues down from other sources as well, selectmen opted to forego the town’s annual retiree payment, leading some to question their commitment to fully funding such future obligations.
Brian Quinn of Fairway Lane, who had red-flagged the issue at Foxboro’s spring town meeting on May 10, told selectmen last week that a biennial evaluation is undertaken to determine the amount to be paid each year -- roughly $964,000 prior to the pandemic.
“In my mind that’s a payment the town agreed to,” Quinn told selectmen during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 8. “The meals tax was a nice way to fund that liability that we need to pay anyway.”
Town Manager William Keegan estimated meals tax collections from fiscal 2021 at $650,000 to $700,000, with annual revenues prior to the COVID-10 pandemic averaging between $1 million and $1.1 million.
Quinn noted that after the meals tax was adopted in 2011, selectmen enacted a policy to use the revenue exclusively for road repair and also to chip away at what was then $60 million in future health insurance obligations for retirees, known as OPEB.
Both Quinn and Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan contended this OPEB policy stipulates that scheduled payments must be made, and if meals tax revenue proves insufficient the town must utilize supplemental funding to make up the difference.
“Our financial policy says it’s supposed to be paid,” McGowan said.
Responding to McGowan’s criticism, Keegan said the decision to suspend the OPEB payment was a temporary expedient in the midst of a public health crisis and that members of both the advisory and school committees supported the move.
“I never said we were not going to make the payment,” Keegan said. “I said we would make the payment based on what we collected. That was the issue. Otherwise, you’d be taking it out of free cash.”
Selectman Mark Elfman also defended the board’s decision, explaining that selectmen voted to suspend the policy solely due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew what we were doing was only a short-term measure to get us through the situation that we had,” Keegan continued, adding that local officials disclosed the OPEB payment suspension to the Standard & Poor’s rating agency, which then upheld Foxboro’s AAA bond rating anyway.
“What we did was a prudent thing under the circumstances,” he said.
Even Quinn acknowledged the board’s action was sound.
“It’s not like it’s a mortgage and the town is going to default if we don’t make that payment,” he observed.
Board Chairwoman Leah Gibson suggested revisiting the board’s policy on meals tax revenue, more specifically tying funding to OPEB payments and roadwork and expanding that definition to include sidewalks.
“Hindsight is 20/20,” Gibson said. “We were in a global pandemic and no one ever thought that our restaurants would be shut down, but I think we made it through OK.”
At this point, Keegan confirmed the town would effectively double up its payments, contributing roughly $2 million, during fiscal 2022.
He added that federal COVID-relief funds may be used for this purpose, meaning the retirement liability -- initially slated to be paid off by 2038 -- could now be fully funded as early as 2035.
“That’s the bottom line,” Keegan said. “We’ve delayed a payment but we’re not going to miss a payment which means we’ll be paying down that long-term liability much faster than virtually anybody in the Commonwealth.”