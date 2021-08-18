Recent statements by town officials suggest that an unconventional 52-unit housing project on a small Morse Street parcel could become a lightning rod for pushback to ongoing affordable housing efforts in Foxboro.
“If you can’t afford to live in Foxboro, you can’t afford to live in Foxboro,” Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan said Tuesday night during a messy, fractious and at times confusing session on the Morse Street proposal. “I’d like to live in other places, too, that I couldn’t afford.”
Those views challenge an emerging housing framework developed, in part, through a series of public forums, focus groups and opinion surveys undertaken in 2019. This framework, which seeks to promote smaller-scale housing options to counter oversized single-family homes driven by ballooning land costs, helped shape the current Morse Street plan.
Unveiled last month, the proposal envisions a self-contained village on six acres on Bleachery Pond formerly occupied by Willow Grove Nursery. It consists of 10 units in cottage-style duplexes along the shoreline, 40 units in two-story “fourplexes” clustered around small green spaces and two units in an existing historic home on the site.
The property, which is serviced by municipal sewer, was permitted in 2008 to allow construction of a commercial structure housing 33 separate contractor bays, but which was never built.
Signaling her opposition to the current Morse Street project and questioning the need for new affordable housing initiatives, McGowan asserted that below-rate units could not be reserved for Foxboro residents, that affordable housing in general is taxed at a lower rate, that a sidewalk to the Burrell School would cost taxpayers “millions of dollars” and that the cumulative effect of already permitted projects will further strain town services.
“I don’t think this is good for the town,” she said. “And I don’t think it’s the Town of Foxboro’s responsibility to take care of housing prices.”
In addition, she characterized the proposal as “a builder-friendly project,” which will enable property owner Michael Saegh to profit handsomely at the expense of other taxpayers.
“It looks to me that you’re going to make a hefty sum -- which I don’t begrudge you for that -- but the rest of the town is going to pay for that, in taxes, in services,” she said.
Finally, McGowan suggested the 10, three-bedroom duplex units would impact school enrollments if purchased by larger families -- an outcome which could not be prevented.
“If they do move in, we will be building another elementary school,” she said. “You don’t know who will be there. All I’m saying is that it’s a lot of homes for a small piece of land with lots of other projects going on.”
Board Chairwoman Leah Gibson cautioned against presenting unsubstantiated assertions as fact, while other members refuted some of McGowan’s claims -- pointing out, for example, that all homeowners pay the same residential tax rate.
Gibson likewise noted the proposal specifically gives Foxboro residents (and/or town employees) making between $60,000 and $90,000 preference in purchasing one of the affordable units, while Saegh projected the entire project would generate $300,000 to $350,000 in annual property taxes.
Gibson also pushed back against the narrative that a 52-unit housing project would open the floodgates to similar developments.
“I would just pose the question, if we do nothing and we live in a town where we don’t want any change and we don’t adapt to anything, what happens?” Gibson asked rhetorically. “The housing crunch continues, it exacerbates even further and house prices go up.”
Saying he couldn’t disagree more with McGowan’s position, Selectman Mark Elfman suggested that board members resist the urge to speculate about the impact of a plan still in its formative stages.
“Maybe we can work together and get some housing in town that doesn’t cost seven figures,” Elfman said. “I think conceptually that’s what we as a town should embrace.”
McGowan also took exception to the approval process itself -- with selectmen being asked to endorse a concept but yielding final say in the matter to the zoning board of appeals.
The project is being proposed under the state 40b affordable housing program, which allows developers to bypass some local planning and zoning regulations if fewer than 10 percent of homes in a community are not designated as affordable.
But because more than 10 percent of Foxboro’s housing stock already qualifies as affordable under state standards, planning director Paige Duncan said selectmen may help refine the project with input from other town boards and professional staff, with final judgment reserved for the zoning board.
Duncan briefly reviewed a memo posted on the town website outlining preliminary recommendations from elected and appointed boards, including an opinion from the planning board voicing majority support for the project.
Saying she had reviewed video of the Aug. 12 planning board meeting, McGowan suggested that Duncan “spoon fed” information about the project to board members, who otherwise appeared less than enthusiastic about the Morse Street proposal.
“I don’t come tonight feeling like, “Oh, and the planning board really supports this’,” she said. “Watching their meeting, it didn’t come across that way to me.”
Several residents also weighed in on the proposal.
Joyce Imbaro, who has lived on Morse Street for 41 years, said the project would add to traffic from other nearby developments.
“We can’t even get out of our driveways,” Imbaro said. “We do not need any more traffic.”
Teresa Howe of 101 Morse St. told selectmen she was mostly concerned by the project’s scale, while adding that neighbors were not allowed to connect to municipal sewer when it was installed to service the Cannon Forge project.
“Those things kind of stick in our craw,” Howe said.
Echoing these comments was Kathleen VandenBoom of 109 Morse St., who observed the project would resemble sections of downtown Mansfield and doubted that local seniors would be interested in living there.
“I know something is going to go in there and I’m fine with that,” she said. “Like Terry said, it’s the size that’s scaring us.”
Before concluding Tuesday’s session, Gibson recommended a site visit to better understand what, if any, conditions might be attached to their final vote.