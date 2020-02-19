With 10 weeks to go before the May 4 town elections, contested races are shaping up for three-year terms on both the school committee and board of selectmen.
According to documents on file at the town clerk’s office, a number of residents have thus far taken out nomination papers for several elected posts.
Among them are Michelle Raymond of Birch Tree Road and Salina Chowdhury of South Street, each of whom have expressed interest in the school board seat to be vacated by three-term veteran Beverley Lord.
In addition, Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane, Robert Palie of Lakeview Road and Jack J. Kerzner of Montgomery Way all have obtained nomination papers for a seat on the board of selectmen currently occupied by David Feldman, who recently announced his intention to leave the board after two terms.
Meanwhile, incumbent housing authority member Thomas Kelley of Centennial Court has pulled nomination papers seeking reelection to a five-year term.
Another prospective candidate, Mary Selig, also of Centennial Court, likewise pulled papers for a housing authority seat.
According to Town Clerk Robert Cutler, it was not immediately clear whether Selig intends to contest Kelley’s reelection, or run for a separate, unexpired term of former authority member Charlene Kaye.
Cutler also confirmed that associate planning board member Jeffrey Peterson took out nomination papers for the elected planning board seat currently held by veteran member John Rhoads, who informed town officials he would not be seeking reelection. Peterson had been appointed an associate member in late 2018.
Kevin Penders of Highland Street has taken out nomination papers in a bid to retain his existing three-year seat on the Boyden Library Board of Trustees.
To date, only McGowan has returned completed papers to the town clerk’s office, Cutler said.
In order to qualify for the May 4 ballot, prospective candidates must return nomination papers signed by a minimum of 50 registered voters to the town clerk’s office by March 16 at 5 p.m. Nomination papers may be obtained right up until the March 16 deadline.
In addition to Feldman, Lord, Penders, Kelley and Rhoads, other elected officials whose terms expire this May include:
- Thomas Buckley, board of assessors.
- Richard Pacella, board of water and sewer commissioners.
- Paul Steeves and Elena Dekkers, board of health.
- Thomas Magee, Boyden Library trustee.
- Gary Whitehouse, planning board.
Cutler’s office is also preparing for presidential primary balloting on Tuesday, March 3, when Massachusetts joins 13 other states and American Samoa in the so-called “Super Tuesday” primary.
Early voting protocols will be in effect for that primary, meaning that voters may cast ballots at the town clerk’s office from Feb. 24-28. No excuse is required. Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election will be from Oct. 19-30.
Mindful of widespread failures in reporting polling results which undermined the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Cutler also said that ballot scanners and other local polling equipment was tested on Tuesday.