The raid this week of a suspected methamphetamine lab at a Green Street home is evidence of a disturbing trend statewide in the rising popularity of the dangerous drug, officials say.
The raid Sunday morning at 140 Green St. was the result of a long term investigation by the state police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team and one of several ongoing investigations in the state, a spokesperson for the state Fire Marshal’s office said.
“They have a number of long-term investigations that are ongoing,” the spokesperson, Jennifer Mieth, said of the clandestine lab enforcement team.
“If anyone has substance abuse issues,” Mieth said, “now is the time to look for help.”
Meth, also known as crystal meth and ice, is a stimulant that speeds up a body’s system and comes as pill or powder, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Crystal meth resembles glass fragments and is an illegally altered version of the prescription drug that is cooked with over-the-counter cold medication and household chemicals in meth labs, the DEA says.
The drug is highly addictive and the process to manufacture it is highly volatile, law enforcement officials say.
Meth causes agitation, an increased heart rate and blood pressure in addition to anxiety and paranoia.
High doses can cause convulsions, a heart attack, stroke or death.
In the raid in Foxboro, police say they took four young children to a hospital to be examined for possible exposure to the dangerous chemical by-products created during the manufacturing process.
Two people will be summonsed to Wrentham District Court at a later date for charges that will include manufacturing meth.
Their names were not released by police pending the filing of charges.
The suspects were not arrested because of the temporary changes made in police policy as a result of the coronavirus crisis, local and state police said.
In addition, courts are currently closed with the exception of emergency matters because of the crisis.
The house on Green Street has been condemned by the town's board of health.
Mieth said state officials do not have statistics but anecdotally the clandestine lab enforcement team is busting up more and more illicit labs, mostly small “one-pot” labs users create to feed their own drug habit.
“They are seeing more and more of these,” Mieth said.
A Norton man was killed last month, authorities say, when chemicals he was mixing to manufacture meth exploded and caused a fire at his apartment on Faith Way.
Two people face charges in Attleboro District Court related to a “one-pot” meth lab busted Jan. 15 on Heather Street in North Attleboro.
In September 2018, a Mansfield man was injured allegedly cooking meth in his apartment at Copeland Crossing on Route 106. His case is still pending in Attleboro District Court.
The clandestine lab enforcement team responded to all the incidents.
The team consists of detectives, chemists, bomb squad technicians and works closely with specially-trained members of the Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials teams.