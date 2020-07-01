Days of intermittent downpours have helped revive thirsty lawns across town while taking the edge off a critical water supply shortage, public works officials confirmed this week.
The bursts of precipitation, which started last weekend and lasted through mid-week, have eased demands on outdoor water use, allowing the town to replenish dwindling reserves by restoring roughly 1 million gallons to the Hill Street storage tank.
“For 36 hours people stopped watering and we got our reserves back,” water superintendent Robert Worthley said on Tuesday. “So today we’re looking pretty good.”
Last week, public works director Christopher Gallagher warned that declining system pressure — prompted by a crippling water main break on May 18 followed by weeks of hot dry weather — posed an imminent threat to public safety and sanitation.
As a result, the town on May 27 enacted a full water ban which superseded seasonal restrictions involving an odd/even schedule for outdoor uses.
Enforcement proved difficult, however. And with water use spiking, officials could barely keep up with daily demand, much less replenish reserve capacity, said Gallagher, who pleaded with residents to curtail outdoor watering of lawns and gardens.
Worthley said two water department employees had been assigned to patrol local neighborhoods and issue violation notices to residents irrigating their lawns.
“Basically they just laughed at the water guys,” Worthley said.
This week, Gallagher reiterated pleas for patience during the summer months, once again stressing that restrictions will remain in effect until a new treatment plant on Pumping Station Road is activated early this fall.
“Just because we’ve had three days of rain doesn’t mean we can eliminate the ban,” he said.
Gallagher also provided details of the bizarre May 18 water break that triggered the present crisis — an incident which occurred outside Foxboro’s water system and went undiagnosed for nearly eight hours.
According to Gallagher, the rupture occurred in a wooded area behind the Red Roof Inn on Forbes Boulevard after Mansfield water officials had asked that Foxboro temporarily supply several of their customers in order to facilitate system maintenance.
When valves at the town line were opened to supply the affected area, however, the Mansfield main ruptured, sending water cascading into nearby Robinson Brook.
Gallagher noted that broken mains most commonly occur in or nearby residential areas, where they are quickly seen and reported for emergency repairs. But because the May 18 incident occurred in a wooded area, it went undetected for an extended period.
Gallagher said Foxboro technicians monitoring the local system suspected a problem, since they observed levels declining precipitously. However, the source of the break remained unknown for nearly eight hours, by which time more than a million gallons had been lost, all seemingly unrecoverable.
Gallagher explained that Foxboro officials considered asking Mansfield to make good the losses by pumping a million gallons back to replenish dwindling reserves here. Unfortunately, Foxboro’s water system operates at a higher pressure than Mansfield and other surrounding towns, making such reciprocity impossible.
In a related matter, water and sewer commissioners this week also discussed proposed revisions to the town’s water use regulations, in an effort to put more teeth into sanctions for outdoor watering violations.
Foxboro’s water regulations already provide for a series of escalating fines that culminate in an order to shut off water service following a third offense, although the town historically has shied away from invoking such sanctions.
“I hate to rain on everyone’s parade,” commission Chairman Michael Stanton said, “but if you think we’re going to be turning people’s water off and getting away with it we’ll lose.”
Stanton also said that more aggressive enforcement would require a full-court administrative press by water department personnel, as well as an appeal process for affected parties.
“It’s going to take a lot of work to implement this,” he said of the proposed revisions.
Stanton instead suggested the commission explore different ways to ensure compliance, such as temporarily disabling automated irrigation systems or levying stiffer fines for repeat offenders.
He also said the town needed to do a better job in educating property owners about more efficient alternatives to conventional sprinkler systems, such as sub-surface drip irrigation which delivers water directly to a lawn’s root zone.
Such systems cost more to install but are less expensive to operate because they use less water and are kinder to the environment, Stanton said.