There were flames and smoke and firefighters rushing to the rescue.
But it was only a drill.
Mansfield and Foxboro firefighters honed their skills Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mansfield Emergency Management headquarters on County Street using the Massachusetts Fire Academy “burn trailer.”
The 40-foot trailer uses propane gas as fuel instead of ordinary combustibles like wood or paper. With moveable wall panels and many props, firefighters can combat kitchen, bedroom and living room fires and experience a rollover, according to the state Department of Fire Services.
In one day, student firefighters can run through multiple scenarios, including moving hose lines up and down stairs and through a structure.
Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said training in the trailer allows firefighters to hone their skills as a team in realistic conditions without the risk of getting hurt.
“We don’t have fires every day. It allows the group to work together and do team building in a non-hazardous environment,” Desrosiers said.
“It lets them make mistakes during training that at an actual fire could get somebody hurt,” he said.
The fire academy has four trailers that can be taken anywhere so firefighters do not have to travel to Stow.
Another benefit of using the trailer is that it allows firefighters to repeat more training so they can do twice as many drills in a day than they could at the academy burn house, Foxboro fire Capt. Andrew Puntini said.
Because the trailer uses propane gas instead of traditional combustible materials, firefighters do not have to spend time cleaning up burnt materials and setting up for another drill, he said.
The drills using the trailer are repeated several times simulating practices used in an actual house fire “so when it happens at 2 o’clock in the morning it just becomes second nature to us,” Puntini said.
In addition, the captain said, the training is safer because the propane is cleaner than using traditional combustible materials which can contain carcinogens and get on protective gear.
Firefighters can return to duty after a training session without having to spend hours decontaminating gear and equipment.
Using propane gas is also safer for firefighters because in the event something goes wrong during the training, fire instructors can immediately shut the gas off, according to Puntini.
About half of the firefighters in each department trained using the trailer. Puntini said fire officials hope to use it again in the spring so the remaining firefighters can train in it.