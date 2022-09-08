Launching your medical career 4,000 miles away from home at the age of 18 may seem daunting for most, but not Ben Ricketts.
One of three children of Daniela and Randall Ricketts, who moved to Foxboro from Tennessee 16 years ago, Ben is preparing to head to Charles University in Prague, the Czech Republic, to start a career in medicine.
Ben, who graduated from Foxboro High School in June, passed the medical school entry exam to Charles University, allowing him to skip the four-year bachelor’s degree requirement common in the U.S. and start medical school right away.
Ricketts is enrolled in a six-year medical program and will have an opportunity to do a residency in America. The medical program is aligned with those offered at U.S. schools, so the student can practice medicine in the states after passing the final exams.
Daniela Ricketts said the yearly cost for the program $14,000 per year for six years.
Ben’s older brother Sebastian, 21, is currently studying biomedicine at the Karolinska Institute in an accelerated three-year program. As is common in Europe, the bachelor’s degree is free and the only costs are room and board in Stockholm, Sweden. Sebastian will be finishing up in June 2023 and then hopes to start medical school in Sweden.
The Ricketts had done significant research on medical schools that offered U.S.-recognized courses that were taught in English. Based on these criteria, they found approximately 30 programs across Europe that were top-of-the-line schools. They further narrowed this selection by reviewing several different world university ranking systems and each university’s respective website to identify those schools that were top performers with a record of success in the U.S.
At that point, it was simply a matter of discussing it with Ben to determine what he thought and where he wanted to go. His initial interest included schools in Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, and Poland.
Daniela said having spent some time in Prague 30 years ago, they may be out of touch with the city now, but she said the old city should still be just as beautiful as ever.
They hope their son gains the ability to be agile in his approach to life, capable of adapting to new and different people, systems, and cultures, and, as a result, better positioned to take advantage of opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.
Ricketts said her son Ben is a dedicated young man who works hard, is an excellent student, and uses his competitive nature to dive into work and academics with a sense of passion.
“We are, of course, very proud of Ben. We admire his work ethic, his diligence in completing hard work, and his sense of purpose and direction, but most importantly, his genuine heart,” she said.
Ben said he chose Charles University because of the school’s pediatric specialty focus.
He said his family was very excited when he announced he planned to study at Charles University.
“It was around the time of graduation, so all my extended family was present, and all of them were cheering that I had got into medical school straight out of high school,” he said.
He is most excited about the change he gets to experience — from new cultures and learning the Czech language, to Christmas festivals and new traditions.
“I’m really looking forward to all the new people I get to meet during my time at Charles University. Prague is one of Europe’s fastest-growing cities. It’s a combination of old and new,” he said.
He said the university itself was founded in 1348 and he thinks he’ll enjoy being part of that old-world custom and tradition. On the other hand, the hospital where he’ll be learning, and working is relatively modern and is known as one of the largest pediatric centers in Europe.
“My dream is to one day receive my MD and begin specializing in focus under the broad spectrum of pediatrics. Hopefully pediatric anesthesia,” Ricketts said.
Along the way, Ben is intending to hike and travel his way across Central Europe, including spending some time in the Dolomites, Bohemia, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, Poland and Germany, all of which are just hours away.
“I love traveling and plan to travel my entire life. It allows me to open my eyes to a whole new world outside of Foxboro. Our family has often traveled overseas, particularly to Europe, and my awareness of the history and tradition of the Czech Republic, or Czechia, caused me to gravitate towards Charles University and Prague,” Ben said.
He said the prospect of reducing his school time was a major factor in his decision to go overseas.
“This medical program taught in English allows me the opportunity to avoid significant college debt and subtract four years from my overall study time as I progress through my medical studies,” he said.
Another advantage of this school is that he is eligible to begin taking the United States Medical Licensing Examination tests after completing the second year of his studies.
Most importantly, the program at Charles University is accredited by the California Board of Medicine and will allow him the opportunity to apply for medical residency in the USA.
He said he always felt he wanted to jump right into medicine and start off running.
It doesn’t hurt that he has a grandmother and uncle who reside in Munich/Nuremburg, so he’ll have family a few short hours away by car. Additionally, since his brother is attending university in Stockholm, they will be relatively closer to one another, and they both hope to take advantage of this to regularly meet up.
“While it took many months of preparation and testing, I couldn’t have done it without my family. Whether it was my mom making me breakfast at 1 a.m. before an admissions test or my dad building a database of overseas universities over several years, I wouldn’t be on my way to Prague if it wasn’t for them.”