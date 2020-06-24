A local veteran firefighter retired in May, a month after coming under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.
Paul M. Farmer, 55, has not been charged with any sex crimes but faces weapons and drug charges in Wrentham District Court as a result of a search warrant issued for the sexual assault investigation, according to court records.
Local police assisted by state police executed a search warrant at Farmer Sign on Green Street on April 9 issued for “an alleged sexual assault which had occurred earlier in the morning at that location.”
Farmer Sign, a sign making and graphic design company, is owned by Farmer.
Police found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in a desk drawer and found a suspected oxycodone pill inside an antacid container.
Farmer was licensed to carry firearms but it expired on Oct. 5, 2019. He allegedly told police he thought his license was still active and had not received any notification about renewing it.
Police also found a variety of marijuana and THC but Farmer denied it belonged to him and said he did not use the substances, according to the report.
Two other guns were taken from his residence in Mansfield.
To protect his privacy and the secrecy of the investigation, Farmer was questioned by police at the Mansfield police station after speaking to his lawyer, according to the report.
The Foxboro police department and fire department are located in the same building on Chestnut Street.
The report indicates Farmer, who is a divorced father, spoke with detectives about the sexual assault allegations but police didn’t detail any specifics about the interview.
Farmer was not arrested but received a summons to appear in court. His arraignment was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now scheduled for Sept. 18.
His lawyer, John Gibbons of Dedham, declined to discuss the accusations and said Farmer has not been charged with any sexual assault.
“He denies the allegations,” Gibbons said.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk County district attorney’s office declined to say whether Farmer remains under investigation for sexual assault.
“There are no charges at this time,” David Traub, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said.
Farmer served about 16 years on the fire department as a firefighter and paramedic and was given an award in 2011 for his role in saving the life of an infant in 2009.
Fire Chief Michael Kelleher confirmed Farmer’s May retirement but declined further comment.
Police Chief Michael Grace did not immediately return to call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.