Creating a social network is important, especially for young adults with autism where there are limited opportunities to bond and create relationships outside of their families.
Through a collaborative effort of the recreation department and some parents of those young adults, a number of activities were recently held as a jumping off point for eventual longer-term programming.
Chris Miskinis, a Foxboro resident, and her team held activities at the Mill Street recreation building each Monday over three weeks for neurodiverse adults who are on the autism spectrum.
The aim was to help these adults connect with others locally while socializing and participating in a fun activity.
Brendan Sewell, Miskinis’ 38-year-old son, is on the autism spectrum and has taken over coordinating the program with continued support from his care provider, Alicia, his parents, and Tara Erwin, who is an educational assistant for PAVE (Partnership, Academic, Vocational Excellence) program which is offering the service to 18-22 year-olds along with Foxboro High School’s special education teacher.
“My son is hoping to find peers who want to make friends in our area,” Miskinis said.
Brendan said the program is pretty good and he likes the activities.
“It’s very nice to spend time and meet more people,” he said.
Most activities focus on the activity itself and leave those who are less socially able to look on from the sidelines to observe others interact.
“We are working to change this to provide social opportunities with our support to help my son and others like him to make friends and have a good time,” Miskinis said.
They had an art class, yard games, and a cooking class, which was taught by school committee member Sarah LiDonni with an ice cream social to follow.
Miskinis’ husband Howard Singer thinks the program is great since there’s currently nothing like it in the community.
Singer said one week they had about 10 families and everyone looked like they were having fun.
“Everyone is playing up all the different games. That’s exactly what we were hoping for; everyone to meet each other as well as for the families to network with each other,” Singer said.
Renee Tocci, director of the town’s recreation department, thinks this program is amazing and very much needed.
Tocci started to research programming for adults with special needs and couldn’t find a lot in this area so she thought, “Why not?”
“Everyone needs socialization today, especially coming out of an epidemic, and in a society with so much technology in our faces,” Tocci said.
“There is nothing better than to see a group of people, whether it be children or adults, talking, laughing, just communicating with each other, it’s a happy thing. I think this program is going to grow into something bigger,” she said.
Tocci is hoping to be able to offer programs for people in the community of all ages and abilities.
“Chris came to me asking if I would help run a program for her adult son and his peers and I was flattered when she reached out,” Tocci said.
She said she is glad that the department can provide the program and are looking to offer more programs to continue the social group.
“I am super excited about it,” Tocci said.
Joseph Gerraughty, 23, a participant, gave the program a high rating.
“I made some new friends, especially who are from different towns,” Gerraughty said.
Tara Erwin thinks it’s a great program to bring young adults with autism together to meet new people, form friendships and relationships, and basically have a good time with whatever the activities are scheduled for the week.
Miskinis said, “We are thrilled. We wish we could reach out to more local people but we are really happy that we had such a good turn out and everybody is having a good time.”
She said the group needs help to get local businesses to open up to working with them to provide more activities for young adults with autism.