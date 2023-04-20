An electronic and appliance recycling day will be held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Mark’s, 116 South St., Foxboro. This event is open to residents of all towns. Cash or check will be accepted. The event will be held rain or shine.
The following items will be accepted for $5 each: computer towers, scanners, VCRs, printers, copiers, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, answering machines, radios, modems, fans, game consoles, and other small electronics.
Dishwashers, dryers, stoves, lawn mowers, dehumidifiers, grills and dorm size refrigerators for $20 each. Large refrigerators $40.
Microwaves $10 for small and $20 for large.
TVs and monitors – cost ranges from $20 to $40 depending on size.
Air conditioners $25.
Lawnmowers $20.
Snowblowers $40.
There is no charge for keyboards; car, boat, lawnmower or motorcycle batteries; cables, wire and cellphones.
Bicycles, old and new, can also be recycled free of cost. Pickup is available if the bikes cannot be brought to the parking lot.