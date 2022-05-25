The Foxboro Regional Charter School has named its top two students from the graduating class of 2022.
John Ogbu, of Brockton, is the valedictorian and Nina Demirs, of Attleboro, salutatorian.
John has been a valuable member of the FRCS school community since second grade, according the school’s announcement. John has given back to the school community by dedicating his time and talent to the FRCS Student Council, Interact Club, the Robotics Team, and recently founded the D&D Club. John is known for being naturally inquisitive, quiet, kind, respectful, humble and hard-working.
John will be attending Harvard University in Cambridge in the fall, where he plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
Nina has been with the charter school since kindergarten. She has been a dancer for the past 15 years and has competed nationally. She is president of the FRCS chapter of the National Honor Society, she is a dance teacher and systemic leader in our community, according to the school. Her commitment to FRCS and all her extracurricular endeavors demonstrates her extraordinary dedication to all she is a part of. Nina is known for being kind, thoughtful, generous, loyal, and encompasses an outstanding work ethic.
Nina will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall and her major will be biochemistry.