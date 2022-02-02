In its first year of operation, the four-town emergency communications center located on High Rock Road in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest has embraced a range of technological features that help first responders serve area residents on a daily basis.
According to Robert Verdone, executive director of the Southeastern Mass. Regional Emergency Communications Center (SEMRECC), these sophisticated software applications swiftly analyze data collected from prior incidents to improve operational readiness and rapid response.
Although the new center opened last April, the regional emergency consortium delivering police, fire and EMS dispatch services for Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton and Norton had been established four years ago, as the state called for regional dispatch facilities to save money.
So far, the consortium appears to have passed that test with flying colors.
Back in 2018, officials projected the annual cost assessment for member communities at $580,000 – considerably less than the $900,000 Foxboro had been paying for its own 911 dispatch services.
Those estimates proved to be overblown. In fact, Verdone said, the actual SEMRECC member costs for 2021, 2022, and hopefully again in 2023, come in at $300,000.
“We’re hopeful and anticipating being able to keep those assessments down,” he added.
Initially, only Mansfield and Foxboro consolidated their E-911 functions, with dispatchers for the two towns operating out of the Foxboro public safety building on Chestnut Street. Easton and Norton came on board shortly after the $12 million building renovation was completed off Route 1.
The building project -- funded entirely through a state 911 grant -- completely overhauled a massive Cold War-era AT&T communications hub that had been vacant for years.
At that time, officials estimated the new center would handle an estimated 50,000 calls a year. But during a Tuesday night presentation for selectmen, Verdone said that SEMRECC in 2021 logged 100,000 calls for service, of which 58,000 were E-911 calls.
On average, he added, 911 calls to the new center were answered within 3 seconds, well below the national average of 10 seconds.
Using a brightly-colored map and other visual analytics, Verdone suggested that a majority of last year’s 911 calls came from the Mansfield/Foxboro axis, and especially along area highways, with fewer originating in Easton or Norton.
Verdone also said the new technology allows for a number of innovative features.
One such program, called “Rapid SOS,” allows dispatchers to precisely map the location of 911 calls received from smartphones and android devices. In addition, information stored on cellphones related to pre-existing medical conditions is automatically transmitted to the emergency center.
“Just by you calling 911 it pops up on our screens,” Verdone told selectmen. “This is a layer on top of our 911 system.”
Another program, called “Pulse Point,” allows individuals or organizations to register emergency defibrillation devices, then tracks battery life and software expiration dates, while also providing dispatch staff the location of the device and whether it is publicly available.
Still other applications allow technicians to establish text communications with callers prior to the arrival of first responders, while transmitting pre-arrival instructions and collecting photo or video data if warranted.
“Pretty cool stuff,” observed selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson. “It’s amazing how far we’ve come in a few years.”
Town Manager William Keegan, who championed the regional dispatch approach and chairs the SEMRECC board of directors, agreed.
“To take a look at the technology is extraordinary,” Keegan said. “It really leads the way and sets the standard for public safety response.”
Going forward, Verdone is hopeful that other communities will join the consortium, and said he is currently engaged in several discussions with that end in mind.
“There’s a pretty wide market of communities that could potentially join SEMRECC,” he said, adding: “We’re the only game in Bristol County right now.”