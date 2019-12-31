The Norfolk Registry of Deeds is employing social media to increase access by residents in the county.
Register William P. O’Donnell said in a release that he places importance on the registry’s use of social media platforms to communicate directly with the citizens of Norfolk County.
“Just because our doors close at the end of the business day doesn’t mean the Registry has to stop working for you,” he said.
The registry’s website www.norfolkdeeds.org lets people view scanned images of over 8 million land documents dating back to 1793, as well as learning about the latest consumer protection programs.
That information is also available through smartphones and tablets.
Users also have the ability to print out an application of the popular Homestead Act. A Homestead provides a homeowner with limited protection against the forced sale of their primary residence to satisfy unsecured debt up to $500,000, O’Donnell said.
Norfolk County residents can also sign-up online for its free Consumer Notification Service. This program will alert a person anytime a land document has been recorded against their name in the county. Additionally, there is valuable county real estate information that can be researched and tracked based on the monthly and quarterly real estate statistical reports, such as the number of residential and commercial properties sold, and the average prices of property sold.
Besides the registry website, other forms of social media utilized by the Registry of Deeds include Facebook, facebook.com/NorfolkDeeds, Twitter, twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds, and Instagram.
“By utilizing these platforms, Norfolk County residents can learn more about home ownership and other consumer initiatives like protecting themselves against Deed Scam rip-offs, along with other outreach services, including learning about Registry office hours in their local community,” O’Donnell said.
The registry has also filmed multiple public service announcements (PSA’s) which are available on its website and YouTube. These PSA’s have touched on a variety of issues such as assistance for residents who have received a notice to foreclose mortgage from a lender.
To learn more about these and other Registry of Deeds events and initiatives, go to facebook.com/NorfolkDeeds or twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds and/or Instagram.com/NorfolkDeeds.
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is located at 649 High Street in Dedham. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Registry of Deeds Customer Service Center via telephone at 781-461-6101, or email us at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.