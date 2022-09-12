FOXBORO -- It was something not often seen on MBTA platforms these days: a group of commuters looking forward to a ride.
Monday morning marked the return of regular rail service from Foxboro to Boston, a renewal of a pilot program of weekday Commuter Rail service between South Station and Gillette Stadium.
“I don’t have to drive in and deal with the traffic, this is great,” Lucas Hinds, 27, an attorney who works in the Back Bay, said as he waited on the platform just south of the stadium for the 7:49 a.m. train.
Hinds, who lives in Wrentham, used to carpool to Stoughton’s station, but said the Foxboro train is "so convenient,” and only a couple of blocks away from his house.
“We’ll save gas,” he added.
The Kraft Group, which owns Gillette and Patriot Place, is part of the pilot project and is dedicating 500 free parking spaces to the effort.
“We are super excited about starting a new pilot,” Jill Piagliarulo, spokeswoman for The Kraft Group, said Monday morning as some of the Patriot cheerleaders greeted passengers. Free Dunkin’ coffee and pumpkin spice doughnuts were being handed out.
“Students are returning to school, people are returning to in-person work,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun morning to kick things off.”
Between a dozen and 20 riders had boarded the early trains, she said, not much of a crowd for the six double-decker cars.
“It’s going to be a slow build as people start to change their commuting patterns,” she said.
It’s the second time MBTA and state Department of Transportation have tried a pilot program aimed at bringing commuter rail service to Gillette’s platform, which has been used mainly to transport football or concert fans. In spring 2020, the MBTA canceled its Foxboro Weekday Service Pilot when ridership dwindled due to the pandemic. Limited weekday service only restarted in late May with just four trains a day.
On the new schedule, 11 trains will leave Foxboro bound for Boston’s South Station, the first at 5:19 a.m. There will be 10 return trips daily, most during peak rush hour times. The latest will leave South Station at 9:10 p.m. and arrive at Gillette at 9:59.
Bill Keegan, town manager, said he hoped this will be good for residents of Foxboro and neighboring towns and will take the pressure off the smaller parking lots and the commuter rail stations in Mansfield and Sharon.
“The pilot program was starting to pick up speed,” he said as he watched a handful of commuters head to the platform under cloudy skies Monday morning. “And free parking is something we should not dismiss.
“And once folks get the word this is a much easier way to get in and out of, I think the schedule we have is a really good one.”
Dave Dudek, 43, who works for a non-profit in Boston, agrees. He lives in Sharon but drove to Foxboro because of the convenience of the parking.
“And it’s the start of the line, which is nice as well,” he said.
Dudek said he’s been riding the T for 20 years and admits the system has its ups and downs. But, he added, “The key thing is the convenience and not having to drive in.”
It’s convenient for Lynn Tyburski, too. The 57-year-old Franklin resident said the Franklin line has too many stops and getting to other stations, like Canton Junction, means battling traffic on Interstate 95.
She added she would "never drive in" to her job in Back Bay.
Besides, she said, “The gym I go to is across the street.”
Monday’s inauguration only lacked one thing. “It would have been better with a Patriots’ win,” she said, referring to the team's season-opening loss to Miami.
A full schedule for the Foxboro stop can be found at mbta.com/foxboro.