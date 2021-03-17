A decades-long dispute over property tax overcharges may be winding to a close, pending approval by voters at the annual town meeting on May 10.
Selectmen this week voted unanimously to support efforts by Deborah Cunniff to recoup some $2,500 paid in taxes on property she did not own.
The billing error, which involves a small parcel off Twilight Drive, was apparently created during the construction of Route 95, according to former selectman James DeVellis, who assisted Cunniff in seeking the tax reimbursement.
Speaking during the selectmen’s virtual meeting on Tuesday night, DeVellis said the Cunniff family had always denied ownership of the parcel in question, but suggested that trying to fight the disputed bill would have been more expensive than simply paying it.
“This started out as a very small thing — it was a couple of hundred dollars a year,” he said.
DeVellis added the town had threatened to place a tax lien on the property.
“At the time Debbie’s late husband was a builder, and I think he was told this could affect his [ability to] get permits,” DeVellis said.
When originally submitted for town meeting action, the citizens’ petition sought to recover $5,025 in property tax payments dating to 2006. However, upon discovery of a clerical error this figure was subsequently scaled back to $2,500.
“This is the correct math,” DeVellis said. “We’re not looking to circumvent anybody.”
Town Manager William Keegan had hoped to resolve the matter administratively, possibly by utilizing the abatement process. But since the family had never actually owned the property, local assessors could not legally grant an abatement.
“This is the only way this matter can be resolved,” Keegan said. “I originally thought there were other ways of doing it, but this is the right path.”
“Personally, I’m shocked that we can’t just write you a check,” selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman said. “I can’t imagine this won’t be a unanimous vote on the floor of town meeting.”
Stephanie McGowan apologized on the town’s behalf, noting that past efforts to resolve the matter had been rebuffed.
“I hope it gets resolved for you,” McGowan said.
Selectmen initially had not planned on voting on the matter until March 30, along with the entire slate of articles on the town meeting warrant, but relented under prodding by DeVellis.
“I could see if it was the first time,” DeVellis argued. “But after 14 years and going into the third meeting what more can be said.”
Board member Edward O’Leary agreed, urging colleagues to declare their support by taking a formal vote endorsing the reimbursement deal.