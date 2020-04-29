The major fundraiser typically held in Foxboro to benefit the American Cancer Society will be a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The society, citing health and safety concerns, has decided against holding in-person Relay For Life events through the end of June.
Its decision affects the Relay For Life of Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon, which had been set for June 20 and 21 at the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
A message from the society reassures all those involved in that its mission to help cancer patients will continue despite the absence of outdoor events.
Relays typically attract hundreds of participants, volunteers and spectators, and raise thousands of dollars to fight cancer.
“We have a responsibility to continue to protect the safety of our volunteers, patients and staff so this very difficult decision will ensure that the health and safety needs of those who rely on us are fully met,” the society said.
“Despite the current devastating impact of COVID-19, the needs of cancer patients never stops, nor does the relentless pursuit of our mission. Relay For Life must continue as well, regardless of how different it may look from any other year.”
With that in mind, the Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon relay plans to participate in a virtual relay event on Sunday, June 7, called Hope from Home. It will be conducted in coordination with their counterparts in Maine and New Hampshire.
The event will incorporate many of the themes the June relays would have had, including luminaria lit for cancer survivors and cancer victims, and opening and closing ceremonies.
In an email to the relays’ participants, Brittney Toth, the cancer society’s regional community development manager, said the cancer society remains committed to being a resource for cancer patients and their families.
“We know how passionate you are about our mission,” she wrote, “and want to assure you that the American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support, and guidance to patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Call the free helpline at 1-800-227-2345 or visit its website, cancer.org.
For more information about the Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon event, email Toth at brittney.toth@cancer.org or go to secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=95390.