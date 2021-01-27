An ongoing project to expand and overhaul the Burrell Elementary School reached a critical milestone this week.
Superintendent Amy Berdos on Tuesday announced that beginning this week, students arriving and departing school finally will be able to utilize a completely redesigned entrance near what will be the school’s media center/technology lab.
School Business Administrator William Yukna said completion of the new entryway, along with nine new classrooms, finalizes the second of three construction phases.
Up until this point, kindergarten and second-grade classes were being held in temporary classrooms located in the new gymnasium.
“We have some odds and ends left to do, but we’re in pretty good shape there,” he said. “The opening of the front of the building makes a very different approach as far as the kids are concerned.”
Berdos said that teachers and custodial staffers worked long hours over the weekend to prepare new classrooms for occupancy, a process which Yukna said commenced late last week.
“Over the weekend teachers were there setting up their rooms and getting themselves organized,” Yukna said. “Come Monday morning, quite honestly, most people would not even have recognized the fact that they moved. I was very impressed.”
Yukna said the third construction phase will involve building out additional classroom space as well as the new cafeteria.
February football
In other action, school officials this week confirmed that Foxboro will be joining the Hockomock League in moving forward with plans for a “floating season” beginning on Feb. 22.
Initially proposed last September, the condensed season between traditional winter and spring athletics will include football, volleyball and winter track competition, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos.
Wrestling will likely be rescheduled for the conventional spring season, potentially with matches held outdoors.
“We are still waiting for final sports-specific modifications from the MIAA,” said Berdos, who added that planning is underway at Foxboro High School as well.
Early start next fall
Lastly, local students will be winding down their summer vacations a bit early come August after school board members adopted Aug. 31 -- the Tuesday before Labor Day -- as the first day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Berdos said members of the local teachers’ union had expressed a strong preference for the early return to classes.
“Learning is a little more conducive in early September than it is in late June,” Berdos observed.
Committee member Brent Reuter also voiced support for the Aug. 31 start, calling it a “common sense” recommendation.
Fellow board member Tina Belanger said local families seem to have become accustomed to a pre-Labor Day return to school.
“This was a hot button issue back in 2015,” Belanger said. “There are lots of other things to be concerned about these days.”