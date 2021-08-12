The suitability of proposed repairs to the Sunset Lake dam will be largely determined by a series of soil borings undertaken at the picturesque Granite Street causeway, town officials learned this week.
Those borings, to be taken from a small barge floating near the existing dam, will help determine the best approach to the repair project, members of the conservation commission were told during a Monday night public hearing.
The long-overdue repairs are being undertaken by the Mass. Department of Recreation’s Office of Dam Safety, according to David Caouette, a project engineer with Pare Corp., which has been retained by the state agency to oversee the project.
“The Sunset Lake dam, which runs along Granite Street, has been in poor condition for several years,” he explained while asking permission to bore a series of 4-inch diameter holes along the shoreline.
Caouette said several repair options have been contemplated — most favorably the use of corrugated steel panels. These sheets have interlocking edges, and can be driven into the ground to be used as retaining walls, or to construct and/or reinforce existing cofferdams, seawalls and bulkheads.
But prior borings along Granite Street conducted in 1999, and again last October, indicated the presence of sub-surface boulders which could hinder installation of the metal panels. Should that prove to be the case, any boulders would need to be extracted before driving the metal panels – an expensive, time-consuming and environmentally disruptive proposition.
“We ran into a lot of boulders in this area,” he said, adding: “There’s a pretty large cost implication to the state.”
Caouette proposed utilizing a small, 11-foot by 15-foot barge equipped with a drill rig to take borings along the shoreline. The work will be conducted by Geologic Earth Exploration, a Norfolk-based firm specializing in drilling services.
“The alternative was basically to drill from the roadway and have to close the road down for five or so days,” he said. “This way they’ll just need to take the road down for a half-day to put the barge in.”
Caouette added that work would likely commence in late August or early September.
Conservation Manager Jane Pierce suggested that all neighbors be contacted in advance to advise them of the pending work.
“I’d hate to have a surprise and just show up there to start drilling,” agreed Chairman Robert Boette, adding nearby property owners are “very protective of their lake.”
Sunset Lake, which is located in the Barton State Park section of the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest, was originally created in the mid-1800s by constructing an earthen dam across Cocasset Brook, according to an inventory of town environmental resources.
Beyond the Sunset Lake dam, water flows into Cocasset Lake, then into Foundry Pond off South Street and ultimately merging with Wading River, which flows out of Lake Mirimichi.
The dam is situated adjacent to the William Barton Summer House, which was constructed in 1901 and transferred to the state in 1985 by the Barton family as part of the Barton State Park acquisition.
Following Monday night’s presentation commission members voted unanimously to waive formal oversight for the exploratory drilling.