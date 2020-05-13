Anti-Semitic incidents in Massachusetts last year remained historically high and included vandalism at Wheaton College in Norton and the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro, the Anti-Defamation League says.
The organization, which tracks such incidents nationwide, released a report Tuesday that documented 114 incidents in 2019, which was 128 percent higher than the total for 2015.
At Wheaton, there were three incidents over the course of three months.
In October, a swastika and language against women was written on a white board and a common area of a dorm.
A month later, a Jewish student reported finding a swastika drawn on a whiteboard on the student’s dorm room door.
In December, a swastika was drawn on a snow-covered sign on campus.
In May, a swastika was drawn in pencil on the pavement at the Ahern School.
Nationwide, the organization recorded 2,107 anti-Semitic acts, the highest number since tracking began in 1979.
Also included in the statewide count are multiple arson attempts targeting Chabad houses in Arlington and Needham, the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Fall River — where 59 headstones were vandalized and knocked over — and a proliferation of online anti-Semitism targeting middle and high schools.
Incidents in public areas in the state increased by 14 percent, the fourth highest in the country behind New York, New Jersey and California.
The spike statewide reflected a larger national trend of rising anti-Semitic incidents in public areas, from 476 to 655 incidents for an increase of 38 percent, according to the ADL.
The organization found at least one anti-Semitic incident was recorded in 61 communities in the state last year.
“The data tells the story that anti-Semitism continues to permeate American society,” Robert Trestan, the ADL New England regional director, said in a statement.
“People are feeling increasingly emboldened to let their hate come out of the shadows and display their anti-Semitism in public,” Trestan said.
Particularly concerning, he said, was the targeting of Jewish institutions and schools and the 61 cases of harassment recorded statewide.
“The alarming manifestations of anti-Semitism in 2019 instill fear and are stark reminders that much work remains to be done,” Trestan said.
The ADL is committed to confronting anti-Semitism through educational programs and resources, community outreach and law enforcement engagement, he said.
The report is composed of criminal and non-criminal incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault against individuals and groups as reported to the ADL by victims, law enforcement and the media.