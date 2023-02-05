It’s been one month since the latest high point in coronavirus cases for The Sun Chronicle area and the state was reached.
And the news is good.
For the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area — Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham — the highest number of cases so far this year came in at 269 in the week ending Jan. 5.
The state also recorded the highest number for the year at 10,075 that same week.
Every week since, the numbers have been dropping and are now down to 133 and 5,160, respectively.
That’s a drop of 49.44% for the area and 51.21% for the state.
One year ago the number of cases in the area totaled 962. Statewide the number was 28,752.
Both of those numbers were coming down from the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded in the pandemic of 3,463 in the area and 132,557 statewide.
Those numbers were recorded in the week ending Jan. 14, 2022.
The death toll from the virus, however, continues to rise. And most of those dying from the disease are the elderly.
According to state statistics for the week ending Feb. 2, the average age of death is 80.
With five of the 10 towns reporting on Friday, the death toll for the area was 423 over the three years of the pandemic.
Attleboro has the most at 178. North Attleboro has the second most at 82. Foxboro has the least at 2.
Statewide, the number of confirmed and probable deaths was 23,771.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state is 21,938.
In the week ending Jan. 26, the state hit 2,000,273 confirmed cases.
And this week, that number went to 2,005,433.
That’s a death percentage of 1.09% statewide of confirmed cases and confirmed deaths.
With the number of area cases at 47,644 and the number of known deaths at 423, the death percentage is 0.88% or just under 1% for the area.
The percentage of reported positive tests is also declining.
In the week ending Jan. 12, the average for the area was 15.62%.
In the week ending Feb. 2, the average for the area was 11.62%, a drop of four points.
Statewide, the positive test percentage is 9.37%.
The number of tests being taken and the number of positive results is not totally accurate because of the number of home testing kits and cases not being reported to the state.