The number of reported coronavirus cases continued to increase in the week ending Aug. 24.
The numbers are not especially high, but they are mounting slowly for the fourth consecutive week locally and the seventh consecutive week statewide.
Most COVID-19 cases today, however, are not reported to health officials as most people are either testing at home, or never testing, because the virus has weakened. The number of cases is likely higher than reported as a result.
New coronavirus cases increased by 16, from 35 to 51, in the 10-community area covered by The Sun Chronicle in the week ending Aug. 24. That’s a 45% increase.
It's the biggest increase since April 6, when the number was 50.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
The biggest weekly increase locally in the history of the pandemic was 3,463 in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022.
Statewide, the number of new reported cases increased by 459, to 2,048, in the week ending Aug. 24 -- more than double the 212 recorded in the week ending Aug. 17.
Last week, the number was 1,589. That’s a 28% increase.
The total number of reported coronavirus cases locally since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 48,756 and the total number of confirmed cases statewide is 2,053,003.
The number of confirmed and probable cases statewide is 2,262,329.
The biggest increase statewide was 132,557 in the week ending Jan. 14, 2022.
Most of the new cases come from a sub-variant known as EG.5 which is sweeping the nation.
The virus has weakened since its beginning in March 2020.
Chief Medical Officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital Dr. Brian Patel told The Sun Chronicle COVID cases now are usually not serious, but some do require hospitalization.
“There is, however, no evidence that this variant is causing more severe disease than the other COVID variants currently in circulation,” he said. “At Sturdy Health, we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, but most patients do not have severe disease and are recovering well.”
The number of deaths in the week ending Aug. 24 was 17, one more than in the week ending Aug. 17.
The number of probable deaths from the virus was three.
The virus is most dangerous to the elderly population. The average age of those dying from the disease is 80.
Since March 2020, there have been 22,784 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 24,802 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths.
There has not been a recent poll of area communities regarding deaths from the virus, but the last number 456.