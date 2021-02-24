As the number of people receiving state unemployment increased dramatically last year due to the pandemic, so did the number of claims fraudulently submitted in the name of others.
Attleboro police received 291 complaints from city residents who discovered their name and identity was used falsely to apply for unemployment benefits in 2020, crime analyst Anthony Stevens said.
In 2019, the department did not receive a single similar complaint.
And, Stevens said, the 291 complaints were from people who “actually noticed” the fraud and decided to turn to the police instead of directly filing a report with the state Department of Unemployment Assistance.
The problem is national in scope and came to light after hundreds of thousands of people started receiving verification letters acknowledging unemployment claims they never filed. Others learned of the scam when unemployment agencies contacted their place of employment.And it’s not just Attleboro police reporting a dramatic rise in the crime.
Foxboro police have received 146 reports of unemployment fraud since March 1 of last year. In the year prior, they saw none.
Norton police received 123 reports in 2020, up from just one in 2019.
North Attleboro and Mansfield police did not supply data in time for this story.
In December, the state DUA announced that of nearly 1.43 million unemployment claims submitted online from March 8 to Nov. 23, about 171,800 were identified as fraudulent after being reported by individuals.
The state recovered $242 million in fraudulent claims.
Unemployment claims increased exponentially last spring and summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced mass layoffs and financial ruin for many. Most states struggled to meet the new and immediate demands, which also included an additional $600 pandemic unemployment payment, and many claims went weeks without responses.
In July, the DUA announced the discovery of a criminal enterprise using stolen personal information from earlier commercial data breaches to file false unemployment claims nationwide.
The department responded by implementing “enhanced identity verification measures” that they said would delay the payment time frame for some valid unemployment claims.
But this month, several media outlets reported that hundreds of residents are still waiting on claims nearly a year into the pandemic.
The DUA did not respond to multiple requests for comment this month, including questions regarding updated unemployment fraud data and whether the scam is still impacting payments at unprecedented levels.
Meanwhile, Stevens said he expects the number of fraudulent claims from 2020 to increase once the state’s data is settled and after tax season, which may reveal to hundreds of others that their names were involved in false claims.
The state uses 1099-G forms to report certain government payments made to an individual, including state unemployment compensation.
Several media outlets have reported that hundreds of Massachusetts residents are now receiving the forms stating they owe thousands of dollars in taxes on unemployment when they never filed a claim.
Individuals who believe a false unemployment claim was submitted in their name are encouraged to file a police report and alert the DUA at www.mass.gov/unemployment-fraud.