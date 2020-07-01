Cocasset Street resident Brian Cassie has been studying butterflies, particularly New England butterflies, for decades.
In fact, he’s an expert.
So it should come as no surprise that he’s turned a lifetime profession and passion for Lepidoptera to help save the species.
When he moved to Foxboro in the late 1980s, it had many good butterfly habitats, but most of them are gone now. Among the survivors is fields for the Frosted Elfin, considered a species of “special concern” in Massachusetts.
He discovered a colony in town about three decades ago and has been working to help preserve the habitat ever since.
Cassie has been working on the town-owned land adjacent to Gavins Pond and Lamson Road removing invasive shrubs to help wild indigo, the food plant for Frosted Elfin caterpillars, to thrive. In the last two years, with the town water department’s blessing, he has pulled more than 40,000 plants to improve the habitat.
He said the fields support the Frosted Elfin and the uncommon Wild Indigo Duskywing, two types of butterflies that eat the wildflower in their caterpillar stages.
He would know.
Among his credentials are serving as principal coordinator of the Massachusetts Butterfly Atlas Project (1986-1990); founder of the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s Butterfly Club, 1992-present; founding director of the North American Butterfly Association, and is the author of three books on butterflies and 12 other books on nature.
He was a science teacher at the Park School in Brookline for about 18 years, named Norfolk County Science Educator of the Year in 2011.
Cassie said in the 1980s, not only in Massachusetts and New England, but across America, a lot of people were interested in butterflies, but for the purpose of capturing and mounting them in collections. He thought it was time to get people interested in butterflies like people were interested in birds — by watching and taking photographs of them.
“A long time ago people used to kill birds all the time but they don’t do that anymore, so why can’t we be interested in living butterflies?” Cassie said.
Several years ago, a national nature organization came to Massachusetts for its biennial convention and made a special trip from the Berkshires to these very fields to see Foxboro’s butterflies.
This past June 17 was a special day for Cassie because he has been working for several years to improve the habitat for unusual butterflies on the town-owned land.
Cassie asked the water department if they could provide help removing the piles.
“Two of the very nicest fellows from the water department, Ryan Dunn and Rob Kehlham, showed up at 7:30 a.m. and kept at it until noon, filling a dump truck six times without damaging any of the habitats with lots of interesting maneuvering of vehicles,” Cassie said.
Foxboro’s Water Department Superintendent Bob Worthley said when he saw how well the butterfly habitat looked with how well the bushes were growing, he felt very good because this has been a project that’s been around for a very long time and seeing it work is very satisfying since the project goes back to when the water department was planning to build the Oak Street water treatment plant.
At that time, it was discovered that the wild indigo plants were what the the butterflies needed to survive and grew exactly where the treatment plant was going to be built.
Worthley said, “It was determined the only way to build the plant was to relocate a bunch of these plants into the special zone which is where Brian has been helping these plants grow by taking up weeds (sweetferns), which were crowding them out.”
“I cannot praise the town and the water department enough for caring for this site and the usually overlooked plants and butterflies that make it so special. In this time we are living in, the caring spirit exhibited today makes me very proud of the town I am living in,” Cassie said: