An electric sign shines inside a new shop with the words “Ice cream makes me happy” — and that certainly seemed to be the case for the throngs of people who flocked to the opening weekend at Ice Cream Beach Club.
The electric sign’s motto is a core concept of the business, which was opened at its Mechanic Street location by 37-year-old Foxboro resident Sara Gibson. The shop, in fact, is a dream come true for Gibson who recalls wanting to open an ice cream shop when she was just a child.
“I am obsessed with ice cream,” she said. “Sometimes I even eat it twice a day. When I was little, I would pretend I had a little ice cream shop. I just said one day, hopefully before I die, I will open up my ice cream shop.”
While she initially considered naming her shop “Sprinkles” — a throwback to the pretend frozen treat shop of her childhood days — that name has already been taken by others. So, Gibson instead drew on her years living in San Diego, Calif., and went with a beach vibe instead.
“When I was living in San Diego, I had this vision that I would at some point have an ice cream shop on the beach or do something that extended,” she said. “Then when I moved home to Foxboro, I just felt like hearing the words ice cream and beach put people in a good mood.”
The business officially opened its doors last Wednesday, and lines stretched outside much of the day.
“The opening day was amazing. We were going to close at 9 p.m. but by 9:30 p.m. we still had a line out the door,” Gibson said.
Leighton Sherlock, 14, who is Gibson’s niece and working at the Ice Cream Beach Club as her first job, said she loves the idea of her family owning the establishment.
She said the store’s first day was very busy.
“Like the lines down the sidewalk,” she said.
Among the happy customers was Dexter Griffin, 12, who said, the ice cream was “pretty reasonably priced. Looked pretty good and tasted amazing.”
Francis Cannata, 66, concurred, saying, “It’s awesome to have an ice cream shop in Foxboro and the ice cream is delicious.”