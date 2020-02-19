Cold, rainy weather failed to deter some 70 Foxboro residents from gathering at Town Hall last week to continue the ongoing “Conversation on Housing” series to help Foxboro develop a five-year state mandated Housing Production Plan — a blueprint identifying future housing needs and prospective strategies to meet them.
Hosted by the town planning department, last week’s forum piggybacked on a November session that featured a data-driven statistical presentation of demographic, economic and housing trends before breaking down into focus groups.
Based on information gathered through this, and other outreach efforts, Town Planner Paige Duncan said both seniors and young families are seeking smaller, more affordable housing options while questioning why such opportunities are scarce in Foxboro.
“The conversation focused on what’s involved in designing and building smaller housing units and why it isn’t happening in Foxboro,” she said.
Duncan added the panel format employed at last week’s forum “gave residents the opportunity to speak with and ask questions of architects and developers on how cottage-style smaller homes could create solutions for the housing choice shortage in Foxboro.”
Opening the discussion, Foxboro resident and developer Joseph Lynch observed that high home prices are directly related to land costs and zoning codes that determine how much land is required per housing unit.
Two of Lynch’s recent projects had been permitted under the guidelines of the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law. This statute allows developers to bypass planning and zoning regulations in towns where less than 10 percent of housing is defined as affordable — so long as 20-25 percent of new units have long-term affordability restrictions.
Foxboro has since exceeded the state’s 10-percent threshold, with 859 units (12.5 percent) certified as affordable, to become one of just 67 Bay State communities to meet the 10 percent affordable housing goal.
More recently, Lynch filed plans with the town to develop 46 one- and two-bedroom units in two separate buildings on a one-acre parcel bounded by School, South and Market streets.
Both Andrew Consigli, a licensed architect and managing member of the Civico Development team, and Jeremy Lake, senior associate at Union Studio, agreed with Lynch that zoning and density are key to pricing. Using power point presentations, both shared a range of approaches to solving critical housing issues in creative ways.
Consigli, who grew up around the family construction business, said Civico favors a development approach described as “creative collaboration,” which seeks to identify regulatory, historic, neighborhood and community issues while incorporating input from all stakeholders.
He then presented visuals showing several projects varying in size and scope that exemplified the collaborative philosophy.
Lake, who holds a master’s degree in architecture, specializing in suburban and town design, focused on Union Studios’ “Cottages on Greene” project in East Greenwich, R.I., which clusters 15 mixed-income condominium units on less than an acre, and still allows for common spaces anchored by community gardens.
Lake said the Providence-based Union Studios, which promotes itself as committed to saving the world from sprawl, specializes in developing compact, walkable, mixed-use communities.
Exit surveys submitted at the conclusion of the two-hour program appeared generally favorable. Many topics were mentioned — from the need to address zoning while at the same time maintaining Foxboro’s existing “character.”
Many seemed to think the panel informative and encouraged creative thinking. Other comments included zoning for in-law apartments and looking at possibilities in the Route 1 area.
Duncan suggested that residents look for a possible rebroadcast on Foxboro Cable Access.
“I would definitely recommend watching the discussion, as there was a lot of information shared,” she said.
The next housing forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., at the Foxboro Senior Center. Dinner will be served and registration is required by calling the center at 508-543-1234. Carpooling is encouraged. Overflow parking will be available at Town Hall.
The Coalition on Housing is a group of concerned residents and community leaders working to identify and advocate for affordable housing solutions in Foxboro. The group is supported by Foxboro’s planning department and the Municipal Engagement Initiative of the Citizens Housing and Planning Association.
When completed, Foxboro’s housing production plan will be submitted to both the board of selectmen and planning board for approval, most likely sometime this summer.
The final document must include an assessment of community housing needs, an analysis of potential obstacles, numerical production goals linked to specific construction sites, and a strategic implementation plan.