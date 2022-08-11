Residents continue to vehemently oppose plans for an expansive warehouse at the former Family Funway site on Route 1.
The project went before the conservation commission Monday night, and will return for a public hearing of the planning board Thursday night.
The planning board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the hearing at 7:15 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
About 60 mostly neighbors turned out in July to an earlier planning board hearing, and many residents but also board members aired serious concerns with the proposal.
The plans by Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions, a real estate management and investment firm, and Griffith Properties, a real estate agency, both with offices in Boston, call for a 224,750-square-foot warehouse, with office space on 30 acres at 2 Washington St. (Route 1) near the Walpole line.
The building square-footage, about five acres, would be roughly one-fourth the space at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro and about one-eighth of Gillette Stadium.
To the frustration of residents and some planning board members, no tenant has been announced, but attorney Frank Spillane of Foxboro, representing the applicant, said the building could be divided for up to three tenants.
An estimated 65 truck trips a day could come and go from the facility, residents were told.
Many of the residents attending the hearing live on nearby Beach and North streets, and they fear more truck traffic and speeding on their roads that see school buses and children.
Bill Motta, a resident who runs a local landscaping business, calls the project a “mega warehouse” because of the “magnitude of this building.”
“We have not been informed who will occupy the facility which brings so many questions and concerns that are not being answered to the residents,” Motta said.
“Our streets are residential, we walk and bike,” he said, adding there’s no room for tractor-trailer trucks cutting through to get to and from the facility.
Trucks would be directed from Interstates 495 and 95 to Route 1, applicant representatives said, and would be told not to use Beach and North streets. Residents and planning board members counter truckers using GPS will still at times take the shortest route.
Neighbors also have raised concerns with air and noise pollution from the trucks and loading and unloading them.
Plans indicate there would be 38 truck bays and 197 parking spaces, with another 121 parking spaces for mostly truck trailers.
“We are very concerned if this project goes through,” Motta said.
Appearing before the conservation commission Monday night, project engineer William Buckley from Foxboro’s Bay Colony Group characterized the environmental issues as “relatively minor” because only a small portion of site lies within a designated wetlands buffer zone.
However, Buckley reviewed a handful of suggested modifications to the plan originally presented in June. These included changes to a proposed buffer between the project site and nearby residential areas to substitute coniferous trees over hardwoods — as well as some technical modifications to a pair of detention basins near the Route 1 side of the property.
A number of residents were on hand to register concerns about the project, including Karl Congdon of Beach Street who noted detention basins from earlier subdivisions had not been properly maintained over the years and urged commission members to require direct town oversight and/or involvement of such maintenance on the warehouse site.
“When I asked you about the maintenance you guys were all fumbling around like the Three Stooges up here — or the eight stooges — and nobody had any answers,” Congdon said. “I just want to make sure it’s getting done.”
Prompted by commission member David Opatka, Buckley confirmed the original conservation filing included an operational maintenance schedule for the detention basins.
This schedule, which officials indicated would be a written condition of any final decision, had been reviewed by an independent consultant hired by the town, Buckley added
Noting planning board members had participated in a site inspection last month, Michele Paluzzi of Tucker Lane pressed commissioners to also walk the property to get an in-person perspective of possible impacts to residents living on Tucker Lane, Pickering Circle and Meadowview Road.
“My point being is you’re looking at a map — it’s not a true representation of what is actually there,” Paluzzi said. “This is a huge project that doesn’t just stop at the wetlands.”
Commission members agreed to Buckley’s request for a further continuance until October, saying it would allow for at least two more sessions with the planning board in an effort to iron out remaining issues.
Buckley had told selectmen the warehouse has been designed and located on the site as best as possible to alleviate neighbors concerns and exceeds required standards.
A special permit is required from the planning board because the building would be 42 feet high, exceeding the normally allowed height in the zoning district by 2 feet.
Spillane points out there are several existing warehouses along Route 1 in the area.