Ongoing efforts to improve learning experiences for some of Foxboro’s most vulnerable students are being hailed as a local success story, both by educators and parents of children with special needs.
“I think sometimes we focus on the academics,” said Erin Bose, whose son, Tyler, is an eighth-grader with multiple disabilities at the Ahern Middle School. “But honestly, out of anything my son has ever gained by being in this school system it is character development, confidence and all of those human traits you just want your kid to leave and go off to college with.”
Bose was one of several parents who delivered videotaped testimonials during a March 21 briefing for school committee members on recent changes to special education programming.
During that session, Cory Mikolazyk, district director of student services, said the primary focus has been to retain students with disabilities in classrooms whenever possible by providing access to the same routines, activities and curriculum as their peers.
To accomplish these goals, administrators have adopted a co-teaching framework that pairs in-house specialists with general classroom teachers, while enlisting outside resources when needed.
“Special education is so dependent on personnel,” Mikolazyk said. “Having the right people in the right places at the right levels makes all the difference.”
Mikolazyk told school board members that just over 500 of the district’s 2,500 students receive special education services in some form — 182 at the pre-kindergarten/elementary level, 165 at the middle school and 125 at Foxboro High School.
In Massachusetts, he explained, students may qualify for special ed services under 13 different disability categories ranging from sensory impairments to autism. These can be provided in-district, out of district or a blend of the two, depending on student needs.
“The vast majority of our students are now receiving their services in an inclusive environment — which is a shift we have tried to make over the past several years,” he explained, adding that general classroom teachers now participate in training courses once reserved for special education staff.
“Our numbers are decreasing — not just because we’re sending less students out of district, but because we’re creating more programming in house,” he said. “That’s what students deserve. It’s their right to have programming and supports available in the neighborhood schools.”
According to Rose Ferraro, who chairs the elementary-level special ed team, co-teaching and inclusive practices have been adopted sequentially at each of the town’s three elementary schools — with the Igo School now in its second year, Taylor having launched last September and the Burrell School planning a rollout next fall.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a staff more excited,” she said of the Burrell effort. “They’re looking at it from all angles and wanting to start the year in the best way they can.”
Under the new framework, Ferraro said, each special educator is typically responsible for two to three classrooms, allowing them to better focus on challenges faced by individual students.
“We don’t know when we’re going to receive students who require specialized programs,” either through transfers from other districts or new enrollments, she added. “Making sure we can meet their needs can be a real challenge.”
Preschool coordinator Dianna Parr agreed, saying that some of the town’s youngest students, particularly those from different ethnic backgrounds, need assistance to overcome limited English language skills – which qualifies as a disability category.
Non-English speakers now enrolled in Foxboro’s preschool program include youngsters whose primary language is Urdu, Greek, Haitian-Creole, Farsi and Swahili, among others, Parr said.
“Just because you speak a different language doesn’t mean it’s a disability,” she said. “Actually, it’s quite an advantage.”
Sherry Spicer, special ed chair at the middle school level, said that administrators have tweaked programming in grades 4-8 by expanding specialized and therapeutic programs, inclusive environments and transitional supports.
These include both music therapy and so-called “unified” sports programs, which expose students with disabilities to team athletics.
“This has been a great opportunity for them to feel included in the school community, as well as the Foxboro community,” Spicer said.
At Foxboro High School, meanwhile, progress has focused on establishing transitional partnerships and preparing students for life beyond high school — a mission that prompted significant staff turnover since last June.
High school department head Matt Struble said that he accepted a job in Foxboro five years ago primarily because the district was committed to pursuing a total inclusion model for students with disabilities.
“It’s very important to me,” he said. “I don’t think everyone’s dealt a fair hand in life and I think that it’s our duty to try and make sure that people who aren’t get a chance to play.”
Fundamentally, that involves preparing well-rounded graduates ready to face life’s challenges, Struble said.
“There’s no IEP in the real world, so let’s get these kids focused and ready as they’re starting to move out of the high school,” he concluded.
Heartfelt testimonials
Following the professional briefing, school board members viewed a pre-recorded videotape of local parents delivering heartfelt testimonials about Foxboro’s special education program.
Among those featured, Carrie Weston said her son, Callum, has been receiving services, beginning with early intervention, for the past decade — including physical and occupational therapy, speech and classroom accommodations.
While acknowledging that her son’s limitations and disabilities have not improved meaningfully, especially as work became more challenging in middle school, Weston described the co-teaching model as both helpful and effective.
“I do know the specialists that he sees, the teachers that he has, have Callum’s best interests at heart,” she said.
Also featured, Kelly Lynch said she has worked with the district’s special education team for the past 15 years.
“Our journey has not been without challenges,” said the mother of three. “But I’ve always been so confident in the deep commitment of Foxboro’s special educators to their work.”
Lynch suggested this care and dedication was “on full display” three years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Foxboro’s special educators committed to being in-person, full-time during the summer of 2020, as well as throughout the following academic year.
“A powerful demonstration, I think, of how these educators always put their students’ needs first,” she said.
Based on discussions with others in the broader special needs community, Lynch said that Foxboro distinguishes itself by involving parents as “full-fledged, valued members” of a learning process that focuses on the whole child.
Elizabeth Allen said her 22-year-old daughter, Sophia, recently “aged out” of the local school district, but spoke warmly of the supportive environment they had experienced over the years.
“The student services office helped us navigate what isn’t always a clear path through the education process,” said Allen, a mother of four who, like her husband, is a Foxboro High School graduate. “We just want to express our gratitude and our thanks that this young lady has met and achieved so many milestones.”
Referring to the anxiety and uncertainty encountered by many families with special needs children, Allen characterized local educators as professional, caring and compassionate.
“When you have a child with special needs you really don’t know where the path is going to lead,” she said. “We, like most parents, wanted a great education — and here in Foxboro we were able to achieve that.”
Meanwhile Bose, whose testimonial had been queued up first on the videotape, also attended the March 21 session to deliver an in-person addendum to her pre-recorded remarks.
In particular, Bose praised staffers at the Ahern School for making her family feel welcome and part of a team, while singling out Principal Michael Stanton, whom she said brought Tyler into his office to practice yoga on occasions when the youth had disrupted classroom activities.
“We never worried about him when he was at school; he was always taken care of and people were always looking out for him,” she said. “If I ever had concerns, they were always listened to with open ears and open arms — and an open door, honestly.”
By coincidence, Bose said that Tyler had participated in his first Unified Basketball game earlier that day — an experience she termed a “blessing” for a teenager who had never before played team sports.
Not only did all of her son’s teachers show up for the afternoon game, they returned home afterwards to a personal email from teacher Thomas Gill congratulating him for a last-second basket.
“The kid is over-the-moon proud of himself,” she said. “That is the kind of stuff you can’t teach in a book — and that is the experience we’ve had overall here in Foxboro.”