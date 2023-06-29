Along with her photo in the 1976 Foxboro High School yearbook, Ricky Ann (Warner) Sidoruk included one of the most quoted lines in American literature by poet Robert Frost: “But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.”
Given that sentiment, who would have thought, 47 years later, that most of those miles would be logged right here in her hometown, teaching kindergarten at the Igo Elementary School.
Sidoruk, one of 16 local educators and school department staff retiring after the 2022-23 school year, is the daughter of the Rev. Arthur Warner, long-time pastor of the Church of Emmanuel, and the late Ida Warner.
A 1976 Foxboro High School graduate, she grew up in her father’s church, teaching and working with young children in various capacities – skills she subsequently put to good use during a quarter-century in the classroom.
‘Best of the best’
Those who know her describe Sidoruk as passionate, patient and dedicated to her students’ well-being.
“Ricky is the strongest person I’ve ever met as she faces the tasks of life,” said her husband, David Sidoruk, who graduated in 1971 from Foxboro High and, like his father-in-law, opted for a career in ministry. “At the same time, she is the most compassionate and loving person I know.”
The couple, who married in 1979, both studied at Nyack College in New York.
He subsequently earned a master of professional studies degree from Alliance Theological Seminary before assuming pastoral duties at churches in Pennsylvania and New York from 1982-1996.
During those years, Ricky worked with children and teens in three in three different congregations pastored by her husband — finally landing a preschool teaching job in Westchester County, New York.
Upon returning to Foxboro in the summer 1997, she first worked a special education assistant and then as a kindergarten teacher — a role formalized in 2008 as the school district transitioned to a full-day kindergarten program.
Along the way, she raised three kids, now grown and all Foxboro High School graduates, and also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Bridgewater State College.
Described as “the best of the best” by long-time classroom assistant Donna Goodwin, Sidoruk has reaped similar accolades from other co-workers.
“It was wonderful to work beside Ricky on the Igo kindergarten team for so many years,” said friends and former colleagues Erin McCarthy and Jill Swanton.
“Her dedication and commitment to her students was inspiring, as was her work ethic. We wish her a happy retirement.”
In a message to parents posted on the Igo Elementary School website, Sidoruk explained her philosophy on teaching.
“A parent once asked me why I choose to teach kindergarten,” she observed. “My answer was and still is the same — it is a unique privilege and weighty responsibility to set the tone for children’s first adventure in education.”
And that — 47 years after her graduation from Foxboro High School — has made all the difference.