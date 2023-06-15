Sixteen local educators and school department staff with a combined 355 years of service were recognized upon their pending retirements earlier this week.
Superintendent Amy Berdos and school committee Chairman Richard Pearson congratulated the new retirees during a brief, but heartfelt ceremony at the start of Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“This is always one of the most enjoyable nights for us,” Pearson remarked. “I actually get emotional because it’s very real for me that [this has been] your life’s work.”
Thanking the new retirees on behalf of the wider community for their dedication, time and commitment, Pearson said he hoped that townspeople recognized what educators bring to the table on a daily basis.
“What they did every day is change the lives of human beings,” he observed. “We can’t pay you enough for that.”
Commending their efforts on behalf of local families, Berdos pointed out the departing educators provided more than just academic instruction in striving to nurture the social-emotional well-being of students, particularly during the recent pandemic.
“I’m just amazed at the educators we have in Foxboro and what you’ve all done for the children in Foxboro,” she said. “You have given your heart and soul to the students — they could not have been luckier to have the gift of education that you’ve provided.”
“Our parents move here for a reason — and you’re the reason,” Berdos concluded.
Offering best wishes to the departing employees on their upcoming retirements, administrators and school board members distributed gifts to those recipients in attendance.
This year’s retirees include:
Elisabeth Beane, pre-K teacher at the Burrell School, 29 years; Susan Carle, math department head at Foxboro High School, 29 years; Janet Gracia, district-wide administrative assistant, 10 years; and Richard Lincoln, district network support technician, 17 years.
Also: Marilyn Mascia, educational assistant at the Ahern Middle School, 24 years; Jim McGowan, district payroll specialist, 17 years; Nancy Muse, district-level SPED secretary, 24 years; and Lori Normandin, social worker at the at the Ahern School, 18 years.
Also: Ellen Pillsbury, school-to-career specialist at the high school, 10 years; Diane Ready, social worker at the Ahern School, 15 years; Bob Rossetti, librarian at the Ahern School, 41 years; and Linda Scotland, art teacher at the Taylor and Burrell schools, 27 years.
Also: Ricky Sidoruk, kindergarten teacher at the Igo School, 26 years; Terri Spink, education assistant at the Taylor School, 22 years; Sheila Sneyd, assistant to the principal at Foxboro High School, 22 years; and Steve Waryas, SPED teacher at the high school, 16 years.
“Thank you for making the time tonight and allowing us to do this publicly,” Pearson concluded following the introductions. “It’s really a great honor and you really, really deserve it.”