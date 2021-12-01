After a year’s hiatus, the annual town holiday event, which included a tree lighting ceremony, once again brought friends and family together.
“Light Up the Town” events started at the Boyden Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, where children were invited to create an ornament to be taken home and placed on the family tree.
Colleen and Matt Henderson created ornaments with their sons Logan, 3, who attends Our Redeemer Preschool and Jacob, 6, a first-grader at Igo Elementary School, along with other families.
“We’re here with our two boys getting ready for the Christmas season. We are decorating ornaments. It is just a great time to be together as a family,” Colleen Henderson said.
Her husband Matt said participating in this community event is important to get back to normalcy because kids have not gotten to experience everything that they normally would have due to the restrictions imposed last season due to the pandemic.
“I think it’s just nice to get out with the community, have them be with other kids, and just do fun things that we did when we were kids,” he said.
The tree lighting ceremony followed at the center of the Common with a sing-along, storytime, hot chocolate, dancers, cookies, S’mores, and a visit from Santa.
Patti Field came to the tree lighting for the first time with her daughter Megan, a 5th grader at Ahern Middle School.
She said they wanted to see the tree lit and spend time with family and friends.
“We were just saying we’ve lived here for many, many years and we haven’t actually been to the tree lighting before, so our friends and neighbors invited us to join them so we thought we would take advantage,” Field said.
Residents Mike Fitzgerald who attended the gathering with his wife Kerri and their children Cameron, 10, a 4th grader, and Skyler, 7, a 2nd grader both at Igo Elementary School said the event is incredible.
“I’ve waited all year to see lights being lit up. This is just exciting and it means Christmas is coming. I’m very excited to be here and see everybody,” he said.
His wife Kerri said she came out here to see the tree lighting and to see everybody in town hanging out, get some fresh air, and do something normal in these crazy times.
Before and after the tree lighting, people enjoyed a variety of performances by local groups and artists at The Marilyn Rodman Performance Center for their 3rd Annual Holiday Extravaganza.