ATTLEBORO -- A hit-and-run suspect was ordered held in jail on $50,000 cash bail Tuesday and denies he caused a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro that claimed the life of a Foxboro man and left another hospitalized with critical injuries.
Joseph Pompei, 50, of Cranston, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
Pompei was allegedly driving south on I-95 at about 4:15 p.m. Monday when he struck a Cadillac Escalade SUV, causing the SUV to veer off the southbound side of the highway, across the grass median and head on into a 2015 Jaguar XJ, authorities said.
The driver of the Jaguar, 58-year-old Randall Ricketts of Foxboro, died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The driver of the SUV, James Griffin, 58, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to a state police report.
He was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
A passenger in Griffin's SUV, Michaela Hilario, 29, and her 5-year-old son, were also injured, according to state police and fire officials.
Hilario was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital and her son was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. Both were listed in stable condition and Hilario was able to speak with investigators, authorities said.
The crash occurred just north of the Toner Boulevard exit.
During a bail hearing, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said witnesses told police that Pompei initially pulled over into the median but then drove off.
“Mr. Pompei got out of his vehicle where he made some sort of shrugging gesture, got back into his car and left the scene,” DeMoura said.
But Amit Singh, an Attleboro lawyer representing Pompei, said his client was forced off the highway by another vehicle and slid into the grass median where his car struck a tree. He said his client saw no other accident and was able to drive his car to a gas station off the highway.
“It’s a tragic incident and he completely denies he was involved in it,” Singh told reporters outside the courthouse.
After the crash, state police broadcast information to area police departments about a hit-and-run car. Shortly after that, North Attleboro Police Lt. Ryan Mooney spotted a car matching the description in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Commonwealth Avenue in Attleboro, according to a state police report.
During his bail argument, DeMoura said Pompei was outside putting duct tape on damaged parts of his car and changing the front passenger side tire. The damage was consistent with the fatal crash and there was white paint matching that of the SUV on his car.
The prosecutor also said Pompei had pills in an bottle with no label and he had “pinpoint” pupils, appeared to have erratic behavior and had difficulty performing a roadside assessment.
However, Pompei has not been charged with driving under the influence of narcotics “at this point,” DeMoura said.
A police report said a state police drug recognition expert will prepare a full report but that he believed Pompei was “on the downside of being under the influence of a stimulant.”
When asked about the pills and his client’s alleged condition when police encountered him, Singh noted that Pompei has not been charged with being under the influence of any substance.
The crash remains under investigation by state police accident reconstruction experts and troopers at the Foxboro barracks in addition to state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The case was continued to October for a probable cause hearing in Attleboro District Court.